UK Bathroom Equipment (Industrial Report) 2014 Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- UK Bathroom Equipment Industry 2014, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.



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Table of Content

Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: The UK bathroom equipment market, 2009-13 actual and 2014-18 forecast

Figure 2: Segmentation of the UK bathroom equipment market, 2009-13 actual and 2014-18 forecast

Figure 3: Segmentation of the UK toiletware and sanitaryware market, 2013

Figure 4: Comparative position of baths and showers, 2013

Figure 5: Application of showers, 2013

Market factors

Figure 6: The UK distribution of bathroom equipment, by type of outlet, 2013

Companies

What we think



Introduction

Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning and issues in the market

UK economy

Inflation

Interest rates

Business investment

Imports

Exports

House prices

Manufacturing

Market factors



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Market Size and Trends

Chapter summary

Market size

Figure 7: The UK bathroom equipment market, 2009-13

Figure 8: The UK bathroom equipment market graph, 2009-13

Market segmentation

Introduction

Figure 9: UK market for bathroom equipment, by type of product, 2009-13

Figure 10: Segmentation of the UK bathroom equipment market, 2009-13

Sanitaryware/toiletware

Figure 11: Development of the UK market for toiletware/sanitaryware, 2009-13

Figure 12: Segmentation of the UK toiletware/sanitaryware market, 2009-13

Figure 13: UK market for sanitaryware/toiletware, by product, 2009-13

Showers and shower enclosures

Figure 14: UK market for showers and shower enclosures, 2009-13

Figure 15: The UK shower and enclosures market, 2009-13

Figure 16: Segmentation of UK market for showers, by application, 2013

Bathroom accessories

Figure 17: Development of the UK market for bathroom accessories, 2009-13

Figure 18: Segmentation of the UK bathroom accessories market, by type of product, 2009-13

Figure 19: Segmentation of the UK bathroom equipment accessories market, 2013

Figure 20: Material segmentation of the UK bathroom equipment accessories market, by type, 2013



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Special products

Figure 21: Development of the UK market for specialised bathroom products, 2009-13

Figure 22: UK market for specialised bathroom products, by product, 2009-13

Market trends

Figure 23: Residential property transactions in the UK, 2008-13

Seasonality of sales

Figure 24: Seasonality of public housing output, 2009-13

Figure 25: Seasonality of private housing output, 2009-13

Figure 26: Seasonality of public housing repair and maintenance output, 2009-13

Figure 27: Seasonality of private housing repair and maintenance output, 2009-13

Regional sales

Figure 28: Regional public housing construction output, 2009-13

Figure 29: Regional private housing construction output, 2009-13

Figure 30: Regional housing repair and maintenance output, 2009-13



Supply Sources

Chapter summary

Production

Figure 31: UK Production of bathroom equipment, 2008-12

Figure 32: UK production of bathroom equipment, by material, 2008-12

Figure 33: UK production of bathroom equipment, by type of material and product, 2008-12

Imports

Figure 34: Imports of bathroom equipment in the UK, 2008-12

Figure 35: Imports of bathroom equipment in the UK, by type of material and product, 2008-12

Exports

Figure 36: Exports of bathroom equipment from the UK, 2008-12

Figure 37: Exports of Bathroom equipment from the UK, by material and product type, 2008-12



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Distribution

Chapter summary

Introduction

Figure 38: Distribution of bathroom equipment, 2013

Sector structure

Figure 39: The UK domestic and retail distribution of bathroom equipment, by type of outlet, 2013

Figure 40: DIY retail sales in the UK, 2009-2013

Figure 41: Development of DIY retail sales, 2009-13



Industry Structure

Chapter summary

Industry development

Figure 42: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the ceramic sanitary fixture sector, 2009-13

Figure 43: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the other fabricated metal products industry, 2009-13

Figure 44: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the other plastic building products industry, 2009-13

Structure by employment

Figure 45: Analysis of the employment structure of the ceramic sanitary fixtures industry, 2012 and 2013

Figure 46: Analysis of the employment structure of the other fabricated metal products industry, 2012 and 2013

Figure 47: Analysis of the employment structure of the other plastic building products industry, 2012 and 2013

Structure by turnover



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