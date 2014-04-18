UK Bathroom Equipment (Industrial Report) 2014 Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ UK Bathroom Equipment (Industrial Report) 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- UK Bathroom Equipment Industry 2014, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.
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Table of Content
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: The UK bathroom equipment market, 2009-13 actual and 2014-18 forecast
Figure 2: Segmentation of the UK bathroom equipment market, 2009-13 actual and 2014-18 forecast
Figure 3: Segmentation of the UK toiletware and sanitaryware market, 2013
Figure 4: Comparative position of baths and showers, 2013
Figure 5: Application of showers, 2013
Market factors
Figure 6: The UK distribution of bathroom equipment, by type of outlet, 2013
Companies
What we think
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning and issues in the market
UK economy
Inflation
Interest rates
Business investment
Imports
Exports
House prices
Manufacturing
Market factors
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Market Size and Trends
Chapter summary
Market size
Figure 7: The UK bathroom equipment market, 2009-13
Figure 8: The UK bathroom equipment market graph, 2009-13
Market segmentation
Introduction
Figure 9: UK market for bathroom equipment, by type of product, 2009-13
Figure 10: Segmentation of the UK bathroom equipment market, 2009-13
Sanitaryware/toiletware
Figure 11: Development of the UK market for toiletware/sanitaryware, 2009-13
Figure 12: Segmentation of the UK toiletware/sanitaryware market, 2009-13
Figure 13: UK market for sanitaryware/toiletware, by product, 2009-13
Showers and shower enclosures
Figure 14: UK market for showers and shower enclosures, 2009-13
Figure 15: The UK shower and enclosures market, 2009-13
Figure 16: Segmentation of UK market for showers, by application, 2013
Bathroom accessories
Figure 17: Development of the UK market for bathroom accessories, 2009-13
Figure 18: Segmentation of the UK bathroom accessories market, by type of product, 2009-13
Figure 19: Segmentation of the UK bathroom equipment accessories market, 2013
Figure 20: Material segmentation of the UK bathroom equipment accessories market, by type, 2013
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Special products
Figure 21: Development of the UK market for specialised bathroom products, 2009-13
Figure 22: UK market for specialised bathroom products, by product, 2009-13
Market trends
Figure 23: Residential property transactions in the UK, 2008-13
Seasonality of sales
Figure 24: Seasonality of public housing output, 2009-13
Figure 25: Seasonality of private housing output, 2009-13
Figure 26: Seasonality of public housing repair and maintenance output, 2009-13
Figure 27: Seasonality of private housing repair and maintenance output, 2009-13
Regional sales
Figure 28: Regional public housing construction output, 2009-13
Figure 29: Regional private housing construction output, 2009-13
Figure 30: Regional housing repair and maintenance output, 2009-13
Supply Sources
Chapter summary
Production
Figure 31: UK Production of bathroom equipment, 2008-12
Figure 32: UK production of bathroom equipment, by material, 2008-12
Figure 33: UK production of bathroom equipment, by type of material and product, 2008-12
Imports
Figure 34: Imports of bathroom equipment in the UK, 2008-12
Figure 35: Imports of bathroom equipment in the UK, by type of material and product, 2008-12
Exports
Figure 36: Exports of bathroom equipment from the UK, 2008-12
Figure 37: Exports of Bathroom equipment from the UK, by material and product type, 2008-12
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Distribution
Chapter summary
Introduction
Figure 38: Distribution of bathroom equipment, 2013
Sector structure
Figure 39: The UK domestic and retail distribution of bathroom equipment, by type of outlet, 2013
Figure 40: DIY retail sales in the UK, 2009-2013
Figure 41: Development of DIY retail sales, 2009-13
Industry Structure
Chapter summary
Industry development
Figure 42: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the ceramic sanitary fixture sector, 2009-13
Figure 43: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the other fabricated metal products industry, 2009-13
Figure 44: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the other plastic building products industry, 2009-13
Structure by employment
Figure 45: Analysis of the employment structure of the ceramic sanitary fixtures industry, 2012 and 2013
Figure 46: Analysis of the employment structure of the other fabricated metal products industry, 2012 and 2013
Figure 47: Analysis of the employment structure of the other plastic building products industry, 2012 and 2013
Structure by turnover
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