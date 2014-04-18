UK Breakfast Eating Habits 2014 at Market Research Reports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- UK Breakfast Eating Habits Industry, Operators could look to marketing to reposition breakfast as a way to connect people or to offer a bit of me-time before tackling the day, reminding consumers that, for example, a bowl of porridge or a crumpet with butter is worth savouring.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: UK retail value sales of selected breakfast foods, 2008-18

Market factors

Rise in consumer expenditure and confidence

Sugar is an ongoing concern

Demographic changes are set to impact the breakfast market

Companies, brands and innovation

Hot cereals see biggest growth in NPD

Figure 2: Share of new product launches in typical breakfast food markets, by sub-category, 2011-13

The consumer

Almost all adults eat breakfast at home, more than half doing so every day

Figure 3: Frequency of eating breakfast, by location, February 2014

Breakfast cereals are most popular at home, hot rolls/sandwiches when out of home

Figure 4: Types of breakfast foods eaten at home and out of home, February 2014

Ease of preparation is most important when eating breakfast at home

Figure 5: Factors influencing choice of breakfast products at home and out of home, February 2014

Three in 10 tend to eat breakfast with others, while the same number enjoy taking their time

Figure 6: Attitudes towards breakfast, February 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights



An ongoing role for convenience in the breakfast sector

The facts

The implications

How can bread brands compete with cereal?

The facts

The implications

Marketing breakfast as me-time or a way to reconnect with others can challenge convenience proposition

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Trend: Help Me Help Myself

Trend: Without a Care

Trend: Slow It All Down



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Market Drivers



Key points

Rise in expenditure and confidence

Figure 7: Consumer expenditure, at constant 2013 prices, 2008-18

Figure 8: GfK NOP Consumer Confidence Index, monthly, January 2008-February 2014

Prices have stabilised but rises remain likely

Falling unemployment should have a small positive impact on out-of-home occasions

Figure 9: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2008-18

Sugar content is a concern, especially for parents

Operators look to added benefits to drive interest

Demographic changes create opportunities in the breakfast market

Figure 10: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-13 and 2013-18

Growth in 25-34s should benefit out-of-home breakfast

Over-55s provide a boost to the at-home breakfast occasion

Household changes provide potential for NPD

Figure 11: UK households, by size, 2008-18



Sales Performance of Selected Products



Key points

Definition

Overall sales performance of selected products commonly eaten at breakfast

Figure 12: UK retail value sales of selected breakfast foods, 2008-18

Figure 13: Index of UK retail value sales of selected breakfast foods, 2008-18

Hot cereals see strong growth

Bread and baked goods sales affected by rising wheat prices

Yogurt is seen firstly as a snack

Cereal, energy and snack bars are still niche

Sales of bacon and sausages driven by rising inflation

Figure 14: UK retail value sales of bacon and sausages, 2008-13

Hot rolls/sandwiches are more popular out of home than in

Eggs offer versatility



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Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Definition

Bread dominates but hot cereals see the biggest growth in NPD

Figure 15: Share of new product launches in typical breakfast food markets, by sub-category, 2011-13

Bread brands look to stand out through specialised products

Breakfast biscuits continue to attract more entrants

Convenience claims rise in prominence

Figure 16: Share of new product launches in hot cereals, by convenience claims, 2011-13



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The Consumer – Breakfast Habits



Key points

Almost all adults eat breakfast at home, more than half doing so every day

Figure 21: Frequency of eating breakfast, by location, February 2014

More than half of adults eat breakfast out of home, a third doing so at least once a week

Higher earners are more likely to eat breakfast out of home

Figure 22: Frequency of eating breakfast out of home, by gross annual household income, February 2014

Grocery stores are the most popular location for buying out-of-home breakfast



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