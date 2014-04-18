UK Breakfast Eating Habits 2014 at Market Research Reports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ UK Breakfast Eating Habits 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- UK Breakfast Eating Habits Industry, Operators could look to marketing to reposition breakfast as a way to connect people or to offer a bit of me-time before tackling the day, reminding consumers that, for example, a bowl of porridge or a crumpet with butter is worth savouring.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: UK retail value sales of selected breakfast foods, 2008-18
Market factors
Rise in consumer expenditure and confidence
Sugar is an ongoing concern
Demographic changes are set to impact the breakfast market
Companies, brands and innovation
Hot cereals see biggest growth in NPD
Figure 2: Share of new product launches in typical breakfast food markets, by sub-category, 2011-13
The consumer
Almost all adults eat breakfast at home, more than half doing so every day
Figure 3: Frequency of eating breakfast, by location, February 2014
Breakfast cereals are most popular at home, hot rolls/sandwiches when out of home
Figure 4: Types of breakfast foods eaten at home and out of home, February 2014
Ease of preparation is most important when eating breakfast at home
Figure 5: Factors influencing choice of breakfast products at home and out of home, February 2014
Three in 10 tend to eat breakfast with others, while the same number enjoy taking their time
Figure 6: Attitudes towards breakfast, February 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
An ongoing role for convenience in the breakfast sector
The facts
The implications
How can bread brands compete with cereal?
The facts
The implications
Marketing breakfast as me-time or a way to reconnect with others can challenge convenience proposition
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Help Me Help Myself
Trend: Without a Care
Trend: Slow It All Down
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Market Drivers
Key points
Rise in expenditure and confidence
Figure 7: Consumer expenditure, at constant 2013 prices, 2008-18
Figure 8: GfK NOP Consumer Confidence Index, monthly, January 2008-February 2014
Prices have stabilised but rises remain likely
Falling unemployment should have a small positive impact on out-of-home occasions
Figure 9: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2008-18
Sugar content is a concern, especially for parents
Operators look to added benefits to drive interest
Demographic changes create opportunities in the breakfast market
Figure 10: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-13 and 2013-18
Growth in 25-34s should benefit out-of-home breakfast
Over-55s provide a boost to the at-home breakfast occasion
Household changes provide potential for NPD
Figure 11: UK households, by size, 2008-18
Sales Performance of Selected Products
Key points
Definition
Overall sales performance of selected products commonly eaten at breakfast
Figure 12: UK retail value sales of selected breakfast foods, 2008-18
Figure 13: Index of UK retail value sales of selected breakfast foods, 2008-18
Hot cereals see strong growth
Bread and baked goods sales affected by rising wheat prices
Yogurt is seen firstly as a snack
Cereal, energy and snack bars are still niche
Sales of bacon and sausages driven by rising inflation
Figure 14: UK retail value sales of bacon and sausages, 2008-13
Hot rolls/sandwiches are more popular out of home than in
Eggs offer versatility
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Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Definition
Bread dominates but hot cereals see the biggest growth in NPD
Figure 15: Share of new product launches in typical breakfast food markets, by sub-category, 2011-13
Bread brands look to stand out through specialised products
Breakfast biscuits continue to attract more entrants
Convenience claims rise in prominence
Figure 16: Share of new product launches in hot cereals, by convenience claims, 2011-13
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The Consumer – Breakfast Habits
Key points
Almost all adults eat breakfast at home, more than half doing so every day
Figure 21: Frequency of eating breakfast, by location, February 2014
More than half of adults eat breakfast out of home, a third doing so at least once a week
Higher earners are more likely to eat breakfast out of home
Figure 22: Frequency of eating breakfast out of home, by gross annual household income, February 2014
Grocery stores are the most popular location for buying out-of-home breakfast
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