UK Businesses: Harness Solar Power Trhough Goverment Grants and Schemes

Chelmsford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2023 -- The importance of sustainable energy is becoming increasingly recognised across the globe. In the United Kingdom, a range of incentives and programmes are available to businesses looking to incorporate solar power into their operations. English businesses stand to benefit from tapping into the potential of solar energy, with numerous grants and schemes available to help make this transition smoother and more cost-effective. Here are some key incentives:



1. The Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)

Replacing the Feed-in Tariff scheme in 2020, the Smart Export Guarantee is a government mandate requiring energy suppliers to offer a tariff and make payment to small-scale low-carbon generators for electricity exported to the National Grid. If your business produces excess solar energy that it does not use, you can sell it back to the grid, making the SEG an attractive proposition for businesses looking to maximise their solar panel investment.



2. The Annual Investment Allowance (AIA)

This scheme allows businesses to deduct the full value of a solar panel installation from their profits before tax in the first year. As of 2021, businesses can claim up to £1 million under the AIA. This provides significant tax relief for businesses investing in solar technology, aiding in the offset of installation costs.



3. The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI)

While this scheme primarily targets heat generation, it's worth mentioning for businesses looking to implement a comprehensive green energy strategy. The RHI scheme offers financial incentives to commercial entities that generate and use renewable energy to heat their buildings. Solar thermal systems, which provide hot water heated by the sun, qualify for this scheme.



4. Energy Entrepreneurs Fund (EEF)

This competitive funding scheme supports the development and demonstration of state-of-the-art technologies, products and processes in the areas of energy efficiency, power generation and heat and electricity storage. Businesses developing innovative solar solutions may be eligible for funding under this scheme.



5. Local Grants and Schemes

It's always worth investigating what's available at a local level. Some local authorities offer additional grants and incentives for businesses to install solar panels or make other environmentally friendly modifications to their commercial properties.



By taking advantage of these schemes, English businesses can offset the initial costs of transitioning to solar energy, while reaping the long-term benefits of lower energy bills, a reduced carbon footprint, and enhanced reputation among increasingly eco-conscious consumers. The sun is shining on the future of solar energy in the UK – it's time for businesses to harness its power.

