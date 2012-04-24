UK Businesses That Rely on Fleet Vehicles Turn to Fleet Maintenance for In-field Repairs/Maintenance

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- UK businesses that rely on fleet vehicles to service their customers or deliver goods are increasingly turning to Fleet Maintenance for professional, quick and cost-effective repairs and maintenance in the field. The company provides nationwide fleet maintenance coverage and specialises in motor vehicle maintenance, servicing and repairs to company vehicles with an option for mobile car maintenance.



For thousands of UK companies, fleet vehicles represent the life’s blood of commerce and services that must consistently flow at peak efficiency. In order to minimize vehicle downtime, more and more of these companies are relying on Fleet Maintenance. Their goal is to minimize any interruption to the work routine by carrying out vehicle inspections and repairs at a location that suits the driver and the company. “By bringing our expert technicians to the vehicle and driver wherever they may be in the field, we can minimise maintenance and repair expense to the time necessary for our engineers to complete the work,” said a Fleet Maintenance specialist.



Fleet Maintenance offers a multitude of services within their mobile car maintenance service ranging from clutch, gear box, brakes and suspension to complete engine diagnostic checks and beyond. Their vehicle inspectorate-trained team of technicians can also undertake the task of HGV maintenance to vehicles and trailers. Vehicle operators who manage fixed chassis vehicles from 7.5 to 19 tonnes use Fleet Maintenance to carry out the mandatory 6, 10 or 12-week PMI inspections, service and maintenance.



The vast amount of work carried out by Fleet Maintenance is on behalf of major leasing and contract hire companies. Their technicians are adept at servicing and maintaining vehicles even if they are less than one year old. Warranties stay intact with all work carried out to the precise specifications of the vehicle manufacturer, and technicians utilize only O.E. specification parts. “Clients are further assured of a job well done by the fact that all of our motor vehicle maintenance or servicing work carried out on any type of vehicle by our specialists carries a guarantee of 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever may occur first.” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.fleetmaintenanceuk.co.uk/



About Fleet Maintenance

Fleet Maintenance is a nationwide company specialising in motor vehicle maintenance, servicing and repairs to company vehicles. With coverage throughout the UK, they provide the company car and van driver with the option of mobile maintenance at competitive prices that minimises expense and downtime. Fleet Maintenance offers a multitude of services that are carried out by their highly trained technicians using OEM parts, and processes that meet manufacturer specifications to keep warranties intact.