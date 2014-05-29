UK Caravan and Motorhome Sales Specialist Promotes Increased Safety Measures

Bretby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Dedicated used motorhome and caravan specialist, Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd, discusses the need for improved used Caravan and used motorhome safety measures as the UK camping season picks up pace and following reports of caravan and motorhome accidents that could have been avoided.



Both the UK motorhome and UK used caravan market are growing rapidly, with more and more used caravans and used motorhomes finding their way onto the market. With a range of leading manufacturers launching new caravans and motorhomes for sale, this further drives the used caravan sales and used motorhomes sales sector.



According to Caravan and Motorhome Sales, it is important to check and register your caravan with the Central Registration and Identification Scheme (CRiS). Not only will this check tell you if your caravan has ever been written-off or stolen, but also whether it has any outstanding debt attached to it. This also applies to doing an HPI Check on a motorhome for sale. Shane Malpass of Caravan and Motorhome Sales commented: “Just like when you do an HPI check when your buy your motorhome, if your caravan is registered on the scheme, it will be simple for subsequent owners to effortlessly research the stolen history and finance, and more importantly, the safety status of the used caravan they are buying”.



Caravan and Motorhome Sales buys and sells a quality range of used caravans and motorhomes. For more information on their range of caravans and motorhomes for sale, or if you are wanting to sell your motorhome or caravan fast, visit http://www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk.



Contact

Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd

Bretby Hollow

Bretby

Burton upon Trent

DE11 0UE

UK



Tel: 07879816463

Email: sales@caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk

Web: http://www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk