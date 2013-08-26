UK Care Homes Might Be Acting Illegally with Their Furnishings

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- After working in the care home industry for the last 2 years Direct Fabrics have noticed that it is apparent that a large proportion of UK care homes are not making every effort to have flame retardant furnishing in their centres. The owners are buying non flame retardant curtains and blinds that substantially increase the risk of fire. The question is why?



After looking into this in great detail http://www.direct-fabrics.co.uk has realised that the most likely reason is unawareness that there are flame retardant furnishings available and also that people think that they will be more expensive. The simple fact is that fire retardant curtains and fabrics are less expensive than the majority of fabrics on the market starting at £8 per metre and have been certified to British Standards BS5867 Part 2B & C. This means that for insurances and fire safety assessments that care home owners are doing everything in their power to reduce the risk of fire and improve the safety of their residents. The owners need to change their way of thinking from buying the cheapest product on the market to buying something that is certified and will increase the chance of survival in a fire.



As a lot of residents are not able to make these decisions for themselves it falls upon the care home owners to ensure they are working to the highest standards possible and minimising the risk for fire. It is imperative that the care sector takes note and begins to purchase flame retardant curtains and blinds for the resident’s rooms and common areas. Although care homes fortunately do not have fires that often it is crucial that if it were to happen they could get there occupants out of harm’s way quickly and by having British Certified products means that they can buy the time needed in a fire to escape.



In conclusion there is a significant lack of care home facility managers and directors’ taking the ignorance is bliss approach to their resident’s safety. It is recommend to speak with your local fire department to get there recommendations and apply them to the furnishings in your nursing home. Direct-Fabrics.co.uk can supply a wide range of flame retardant fabrics that are certified to British Standards and made to fit care homes windows.



About Direct Fabrics

Direct Fabrics is a UK supplier of flame retardant curtains, fabrics and soft furnishings. Supplying care homes, hotels and schools as well as the general public. Market leaders in fire resistant fabrics and more.



Media Contact



Richard Burnside

5 Wetherell Place

Bristol

BS81AR

Telephone – 01172306630

Email – sales@direct-fabrics.co.uk