UK Careers in the Logistics and Supply Chain Sector

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The beginning of the month brought the news that the UK Government are planning to extend the Northern Ireland grace period relating to border checks on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods, both of which were due to come to an end after March 2021. Logistics UK's Policy Manager for Northern Ireland stated, "Extending the current grace periods for the movement of SPS goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is vital to protect supply chains." This decision means that businesses will not face significant red tape come April. After a year of continuous disruptions to the supply chain and logistics sector, brought on by both the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit, this news offered as a welcome relief to many agri-food businesses.



Since 2008, DSJ Global's team of diligent professionals have worked arduously to establish an impressive network of one million mid-to-senior industry experts who provide the firm with both local and international market knowledge. This is essential as it actively aids and supports DSJ Global's mission to provide long-lasting effective recruiting solutions for the supply chain, logistics and technical operations industries. As a preferred partner of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading enterprises. DSJ Global deliver permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting solutions to aid the recruitment industries number one challenge: talent. The company partners with businesses of all sizes, from agile start-ups to corporate heavyweights, providing applicants with a diverse range of organisations and career defining job prospects. To guarantee optimal, reliable, and swift recruitment solutions for both candidates and clients, the consultants at the firm undergo frequent training in state-of-the-art recruiting technologies and strategies.



There are a variety of vacancies available for a number of specialisms which include, logistics, technical operations, supply chain and procurement. As industry leaders, DSJ Global are able to connect their clients with great businesses to suit all types of career aspirations. Positions currently available through the firm include: Global Procurement Manager – Indirects, Head of Procurement Processes & Digital, UK Director of Operations, Packing Regional Sourcing Leader, Production Manager, Customer Success and Supply Chain Manager, R&D Procurement – Associate Director, and Supply Chain Engineering Project Manager. With the support and guidance of DSJ Global's friendly advisors, there are endless opportunities for career advancement within specialist fields.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



