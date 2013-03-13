UK Catalogues Online Launches New and Easy-to-Navigate Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- UKCataloguesOnline.com, a website that is devoted to becoming the UK’s best and largest resource for everything pertaining to online shopping catalogues, has just launched its brand new and user-friendly website. For people who enjoy shopping online from the comfort of their homes, UK Catalogues Online is a great resource.



The website currently features a wide range of home shopping catalogues, including brands such as Ambrose Wilson, Marisota, ISME and KandCo.



Recently, pay monthly catalogues have been getting a lot of attention with shoppers because of their convenience, and because they typically offer credit to people whose credit is less than perfect. Most online mail order catalogues simply require shoppers to sign up and chose their preferred mode of payment. By selecting the pay monthly option, those with poor credit can also take advantage of this easy and enjoyable way to shop.



One reason that online shopping has become so popular in recent years is due to its convenience. People can easily select the items they want to purchase in the exact sizes, designs and colours they desire. Instead of spending hours driving or walking from shop to shop looking for the best bargains, shoppers can quickly compare and contrast prices on different websites.



“There are so many items to choose from when you want to shop through online shopping catalogues,” an article on the new website noted, adding that most sites offer large selections on shoes, clothes, toys, gifts, home appliances, electricals and so many more.



“You can be sure that you will be able to find the best selection of shoes and clothes for any type of occasion as well.”



Using the UKCataloguesOnline.com website is easy; shoppers are welcome to visit the site at any time of day or night and browse through the selection of online catalogues. The full list is located on the left-hand side of the home page, and will be expanded on a regular basis.



By clicking on the name of one of the companies, shoppers will be taken to a page with information about the business as well as a link to the official website of the company.



About UKCataloguesOnline.com

UKCataloguesOnline.Com has been set up by catalogue shopping experts to become the UK's largest resource for everything to do with UK shopping catalogues online. After not being happy with what was currently available online the idea for the website was formed. For more information, please visit http://ukcataloguesonline.com/