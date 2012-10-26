UK Changes Tax Laws for North Sea Exploration and Production Activities New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- The 2012 UK budget announcement on decommissioning tax relief, followed by the recently announced tax break for operators of shallow-water gas fields in the UK North Sea region, have drawn investors’ attention to the exploration and production activities in the North Sea. The UK government’s changes to tax laws for North Sea exploration and production activities are expected to drive investments, boost production, and check the country’s rising gas imports. The government aims to make its oil and gas industry highly attractive for investment. Soon after the tax break announcements, three major projects and deals were announced involving oil and gas assets in the UK North Sea.
Scope
- The report highlights the changes in UK tax Laws to drive the investments in North Sea exploration and production activities
- It focusses on decommissioning tax relief and tax break for shallow gas reserves in the UK North Sea
- It also provides information on tax breaks on new gas fields which are expected to check the rising gas imports in the UK
Reasons to buy
- To understand how the changes in UK tax Laws will boost the investments in North Sea exploration and production activities
- To know about the decommissioning tax relief and tax break for shallow gas reserves in the UK North Sea
- To have an understanding about how the tax breaks on new gas fields are expected to check the rising gas imports in the UK
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90860/uk-changes-tax-laws-for-north-sea-exploration-and-production-activities-to-drive-investments-and-check-rising-gas-imports.html