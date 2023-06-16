Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2023 -- The report "UK Collaborative Robot Market by Component, Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Furniture & Equipment) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets, UK Collaborative Robot Industry to Grow at a CAGR 36.2% from 2022 to 2028



Investments in R&D to revive the automotive industry offers high growth potential for the collaborative robot market



According to the CIA, the UK is the third-largest economy in Europe, with its manufacturing industry accounting for approximately 10% of its economic output. The manufacturing industry is expected to drive the UK's demand for collaborative robots (cobots). Companies have started adopting cobots to be prepared for adverse conditions such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which can cause a labor shortage.



The automotive sector has typically been a strong buyer of collaborative robot automation. In the UK, collaborative robots perform various functions, including stacking boxes, painting, welding, gluing on car door liners, and essential quality control inspections. At the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (UK) plant in Solihull, an LBR 'iiwa' cobot from KUKA AG (Germany) and a human operator work together: the collaborative robot applies sealant to a new part.



In contrast, the operator picks up an already sealed part, fits it into the vehicle, and prepares the next component to be handled by the robot. The UK also has several cobot distributors, such as RARUK Automation Ltd. (UK), RNA Automation (UK), Bots (UK), and Active 8 Robots (UK). Collaborative robots (cobots) are helping to fill the worker skill gap due to their beginner-friendly programming software. Some cooperative robot manufacturers in the UK, such as Automata (UK), offer their EVA cobot for as low as USD 9,000 compared to other low payload capacity cobots, which can cost more than USD 20,000.



