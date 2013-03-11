UK Company Offers Big Savings on Large Format Litho Printing

Yorkshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Lithographic printing is also known as lithography, planography or planographic printing. When compared to screen and a few other forms of printing, lithographic printing is quite a modern invention, the lithographic process was developed in the late 18th century by a gentleman called Alois Senefelder.



Litho printing creates a higher quality image than cheaper forms of print such as screen or digital printing can, it produces a colour calibrated, high-resolution print.



If you're looking for large format litho printing try Big Litho, the company can help with, posters, maps, Point of Sale Printing (POS) and presentation packaging. They are specilist in helping clients save big on their large-scale litho print requirements.



On their website biglitho.co.uk, the company say that they can assist clients with print work over 2 meters in width and that they can print on most if not any material including paper, board, metal or wood up to 50mm in thickness.



They say "When looking for any print supplier you need to be sure your project will be produced to the highest standard. You need to know every aspect from print to delivery will be cared for as if it were our own…"



Francis, a spokesperson for the company said "Large format litho printing is an area we specialise in, we find many clients are surprised by the good pricing we can present to them."



About Big Litho

Big Litho are based in Leeds, Yorkshire but work with clients from all over the U.K. and Europe, they are always keen to quote for large format print work and would invite you to get in touch with them via phone or email.