UK Company Presents Top-Quality Lookalikes Who Can Spice Up Any Event

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- A-List Lookalikes and Entertainments Ltd., a company making a mark in the entertainment industry, is calling out to those in need of lookalikes to bring excitement to the stage. With its top-of-the-line service, get-togethers are guaranteed to be memorable. From the simplest affairs to highly-festive galas, it is in business to accommodate events of all sizes.



Entertainment to the Extreme

Established in 2001, A-List Lookalikes and Entertainments Ltd., has been around to provide an endless list of entertainers including bands, celebrity lookalikes, comical personalities, dancers, magicians, political greats, royal lookalikes, super heroes, and wartime folks to crowds. It also offers an incredible selection of Hollywood entertainer lookalikes including controversial figures Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt, and Jack Nicholson.



Quality Service

The company continues to have it all and pursues its reputation of catering to birthdays, corporate events, launches, reunions, and themed parties with an edge. It is known for having flared up gatherings of sorts and it plans to be remembered in history for that. For it to stay ahead of its competitors, it ensures that the people it employs are among the best in their fields.



The Goal

A-List Lookalikes and Entertainments Ltd. delivers nothing but effective and friendly accommodation while remaining professional with its approaches. It has been around in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and it has earned respect for its dependability from the public. So the entertainment packages ordered won’t go far from personal needs, the company meets up for discussions regarding budget and preferences prior to any transaction. As requests are handled by a specialist team, customers have always been satisfied.



For further information about A-List Lookalikes and Entertainments Ltd., drop by the office at Crank Mills along New Bank Street in Morley, Leeds or call 0113 253 0563. And, to view galleries featuring the roster of available lookalikes, the website at www.alistlookalikes.co.uk.