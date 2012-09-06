UK Competitions Site Announces August Winner

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The site runs a number of small, free to enter contests for residents of the UK. By entering competitions on the site you will get the chance to win great prizes, the site also provides a great service where they occasionally deliver new competitions to your email inbox. The site will only send you relevent offers, they will never sell your contact information.



August 31st 2012 saw the close of their most recent competition, the prize a pair of sunglasses. The winner was a gentleman called John Kehoe, it is asked that John checks his email and follows the simple instructions to claim his prize.



Not to worry if you didn't win this time, the site has additional competitions still running with more to be added soon. Competitions currently live on the site are win a corset and win a football shirt. More will be added soon.



This is what one of the lucky winners had to say



“Thanks for the jewellery that I won it is super everyone says how nice it is when I wear it so thanks once again. carol"



Carol won some lovely jewellery in January 2012. Other prizes won include Easter eggs and a corset, like the one currently available.



Get some tips to help you win competitions here.