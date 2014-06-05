Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the UK Confectionery Market” report to its research database.



Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the UK Confectionery Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



Key Findings

- The Chocolate category accounts for nearly two-thirds of all volume sold in the UK Confectionery market.

- The UK has the second highest per capita volume consumption of Confectionery products.

- Women marginally over-consume Confectionery products compared to men in the UK.

- Confectionery in the UK is consumed at a heavy frequency.

- Indulgence is the key motivation for choosing Confectionery products in the UK.

- Tired consumers will look to Confectionery products for an energy boost, driving demand for functional ingredients.

- Comfort-seeking consumers will be receptive to re-launches of retro Confectionery products.



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Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the UK Confectionery Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product developments that effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



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- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the UK market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and genders consume Confectionery, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups “”over”" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).

- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for the UK and nine other countries to give a global context.

- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Confectionery consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.

- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

- Examples of international and UK-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



Reasons To Buy

This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of UK Confectionery consumers. This is based on Canadean’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Confectionery sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/consumer-trends-analysis-understanding-consumer-trends-and-drivers-of-behavior-in-the-uk-confectionery-market-market-report.html .



Table of Contents

Definitions

Category classification and demographic definitions

Summary methodology

Canadean has identified nine mega-trends that drive food choice: these can be broken down into 20 sub-trends

Market context

A desire for tasty, convenient snacks is driving consumption of Confectionery in the UK

The UK Confectionery market currently, valued at GBP5.3 billion, will witness relatively higher growth in the next five years

The Chocolate category accounts for nearly two-thirds of all volume sold in the UK Confectionery market

There were 13.5 billion Confectionery occasions in the UK in 2012, with the highest occasions witnessed amongst Older Consumers

Subdued volume consumption growth in Confectionery in the UK is limiting growth in value terms

The UK has the second highest per capita volume consumption of Confectionery products

Demographic cohort consumption patterns

Women marginally over-consume Confectionery products compared to men in the UK

Older Consumers continue to under-consume Confectionery products in the UK

UK women are 'heavy frequency' consumers of Confectionery

Confectionery in the UK is consumed at a heavy frequency

Consumer trend analysis

Indulgence is the key motivation for choosing Confectionery products in the UK

Comparing the influence on consumer trends on consumption of Confectionery products across major markets

The Changing Lifestyle mega-trend: Change in Lifestages to influence Confectionery consumption in the UK

The Connectivity mega-trend: Media marginally influences purchase behavior of Confectionery products in the UK

The Convenience mega-trend: Consumers are moderately led to seek Confectionery that can be enjoyed on-the-go

The Ethics mega-trend: Although the volume of consumption driven by ethics alone is low, consumers seek ethical products for higher quality

The Experience and Enjoyment mega-trend: Indulgence is the primary driver of UK Confectionery, motivating two-fifths of consumption

The Health and Wellness mega-trend: Consumers aren't motivated to seek healthier Confectionery products, fearing a sacrifice in taste

The Individuality mega-trend: Consumers see Confectionery items as the perfect de-stressing products to accompany me-time

The Trust mega-trend: Product safety is a basic consumer need rather than a differentiator

The Value mega-trend: UK consumers seek value, choosing products based on discounts and promotions, as well as opting for larger packs

Innovation examples

Manufacturers are innovating across categories to target the growing needs of UK consumers

Manufacturers are focusing on innovative formulation, positioning, and packaging

Recommended actions

Manufacturers should offer quality, indulgence and experience, as well as optimizing packaging to encourage consumption

Appendix

An explanation of the sub-trends

Detailed methodology

About Canadean



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