UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 Footwear| Verdict Consumer Report
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 for footwear is based around individual retailers and provides a highly detailed, data-rich overview of a retailer's customers, drawing on a nationwide survey of 6,000 shoppers each year.
Scope of this Report
- Measure and rank your performance in customer satisfaction in the sector and assess how this has changed using six years of history (2008-13).
- Includes ratings for price, range, quality, service, convenience, ambience, layout, and facilities. Use these to understand strengths and weaknesses.
- Identifies the biggest CSI winners and losers in footwear this year, highlighting those that pose the greatest threat to your business

Report Highlights
Next's stores showcase its strong private label footwear ranges, and its offer has continued to appeal to shoppers as their need for more fashion-led product has been met. Investment has been made to revamp instore footwear space - by placing footwear separately from clothing to give it more destination appeal.
Primark should also look to widen the price architecture of its footwear offer, introducing better quality shoes at higher prices to appeal to shoppers that are starting to trade up in search of better value for money.

- What is driving satisfaction for different retailers in footwear? Which retailers have improved the most?
- What are your competitors' strengths and weaknesses and how can you exploit them by adapting your own strategies?
- How are drivers of satisfaction changing in terms of importance in the consumers' eyes? What impact is the economy having on drivers of satisfaction?
