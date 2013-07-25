Fast Market Research recommends "UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 Music & Video | Verdict Consumer Report" from Verdict Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 for music & video is based around individual retailers and provides a highly detailed, data-rich overview of a retailer's customers, drawing on a nationwide survey of 6,000 shoppers each year.
Scope of this Report
- Measure and rank your performance in customer satisfaction in the sector and assess how this has changed using six years of history (2008-13).
- Includes ratings for price, range, quality, service, convenience, ambience, layout and facilities. Use these to understand strengths and weaknesses.
- Identifies the biggest CSI winners and losers in music & video this year, highlighting those that pose the greatest threat to your business.
Report Highlights
Amazon has unseated Play.com to reclaim the top spot overall, making gains across the majority of categories.
Despite recording a lower score than 2012, iTunes has been bumped up to third, helped by its solid performance once again in convenience.
Tesco's decision to focus on other sectors has seen it fall to last place, though it is making moves online to try and challenge the dominance of the pureplays in the coming year.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is driving satisfaction for different retailers in music & video? Which retailers have improved the most?
- What are your competitors' strengths and weaknesses and how can you exploit them by adapting your own strategies?
- How are drivers of satisfaction changing in terms of importance in the consumers' eyes? What impact is the economy having on drivers of satisfaction?
