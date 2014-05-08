UK Demand for Property in France on the Rise

Limousin, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Portsmouth-based agency JB French House reports a spike in demand from British citizens for French property for sale. A significant increase in search strings which contain the terms property in Brittany, property in Normandy, property in Charente, and property in Limousin, in particular are among the top destinations searched as evidenced by the latest statistics from various search engines.



This is not the first time that demands for French property are on the rise. Wanting to escape to better weather conditions and a relatively cheaper cost of living, many Britons would consider a French property for sale first before looking for other real estate investment options in neighbouring countries thanks to the proximity of France to the UK, as well as the many avenues for easy access to French property already in place back home, which makes it easier for most to get their own property without much hassle.



The agency claims that such demand would not taper off in the next few years and that France would continue to be a primary consideration for many Britons as long as the Pound Sterling stands its ground against the fluctuating Euro.



About JB French Houses

JB French Houses is a Portsmouth-based agency established in 2000 with the aim of helping British citizens find and purchase their own property in France. The company regularly updates its database which currently includes: property in Brittany, property in Normandy, property in Charente, as well as property in Limousin, among many others in the various regions covered. Their services include legal help, insurance acquisition assistance, as well as an introduction to a French mortgage company if deemed necessary.



Contact Details:



Megan Boyle

50 Abbey Row

NOX, SY5 7TT

Phone: 077-8474-8677