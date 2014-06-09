UK Developer Designs Web Platform for Charities and Nonprofits

Stroud, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- British web developer Rob Waite knows that every charitable organization and nonprofit needs a website. He also knows that most them don’t have much in the way of technical expertise and can hardly afford a website – or they wind up paying for something they don’t need.



Waite’s solution was to create a new original web platform that can be set up quickly, is easy to operate, has the required functionality - and is free.



Crowd CMS is the perfect open source software for charities and nonprofits and Waite would like to make it available to these groups at no cost. “Our vision is to help get any small charity or nonprofit group get online quickly and easily with a free enterprise level solution,” said Waite, Director of Hostpipe Ltd., a web development firm in Stroud, Gloucestershire.



Hostpipe originally created Crowd CMS to speed up the deployment of customers' websites.



“We found that in doing so we had created a really fantastic framework which could help launch enterprise level websites and content management systems for charities, nonprofit organizations and business startups,” Waite said. “Crowd CMS gives a professional agency ‘finish’ instead of a DIY finish usually found on other platforms.”



“We’d love to help get charities, nonprofits and business startups online for free while not compromising on the quality and performance that you sometimes get with other community-driven applications,” Waite said. “These sites will be future-proofed, scalable, fully web compliant, responsive, accessible, search engine-friendly and customizable.”



Crowd CMS includes:

- Net Open Source Content Management System

- News/Blog full eCommerce, using multiple payment gateways including Sage Pay, PayPal and Secure Trading

- Event, Course and Workshop Booking

- Ability to Take Donations

- Multi-Lingual Capabilities

- Basic CRM Integration with a choice of MailChimp or Communigator

- Web Standards Compliant, Accessible, Responsive (using BootStrap) and Search Engine Friendly



In order to offer this open source software for free, Waite needs about 20,000 British pounds ($33,600 US) so he has launched a Kickstarter campaign to generate capital. The Kickstarter page can be viewed at www.kickstarter.com/projects/hostpipe/crowd-cms



Donations of any amount are welcome. Those who contribute 50 pounds ($84) or more are eligible for perks, such as wristbands, pens, links on the Crowd CMS site and custom-built websites.



For further information, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/hostpipe/crowd-cms ; the website, www.crowdcms.co.uk; or the Crowd CMS Thunderclap page, www.thunderclap.it/projects/11306-crowd-cms-on-kickstarter



Waite can be reached directly rob@hostpipe.co.uk



Contact: Robin Waite

Company: Crowd CMS

City: Stroud

State: Gloucestershire

Zip Code: GL5-3AN

Country: UK

Phone Number: +44-1453-884100

Email: enquiries@crowdcms.co.uk

Website: http://www.crowdcms.co.uk