UK Dietary Supplements Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2023 -- According to a research report titled "UK Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028," published by MarketsandMarkets, the UK dietary supplements market is expected to experience significant growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028.



The increasing consumer preference for natural alternatives to maintain health and well-being is driving the demand for herbal and probiotic supplements in the UK. Herbal supplements, derived from plant sources, are highly valued for their holistic approach to wellness and association with traditional healing practices. Consumers believe in the natural benefits offered by these supplements, leading to their growing popularity.



Moreover, the availability of comprehensive information and educational resources through online platforms, health publications, and healthcare professionals has played a vital role in raising consumer awareness and driving the demand for herbal and probiotic supplements. Probiotic supplements, in particular, have gained significant attention in the UK due to their potential benefits for digestive health. The increasing understanding of the gut-brain connection and the importance of gut health in overall well-being has led to a surge in demand for probiotic supplements that support a healthy gut microbiome.



The Health Food Manufacturers Association (HFMA) conducted a survey titled "Health of the Nation 2021: Lockdown Focus," revealing a 19% increase in supplement users in the UK. The number of daily UK supplement users rose to nearly 20 million, representing a 19% increase since the last survey in 2019, which reported 16.5 million users. Over 71% of adults in the UK use food supplements, and one-third of them cited the pandemic as the catalyst for this increase. Vitamin D emerged as the most popular dietary supplement among new users, accounting for 63%, followed by vitamin C at 39%.



In conclusion, the UK dietary supplements market is poised to experience substantial growth from 2023 to 2028, driven by the rising popularity of herbal and probiotic supplements. Consumers' preference for natural health solutions and the growing awareness of the benefits of these supplements are key factors contributing to this market expansion.



