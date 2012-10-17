UK Digital Marketing Agency Kalexiko Heralds Success of New Martin & Co Website Design and Launch

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Kalexiko is pleased to announce the launch of the dynamic new website for UK property powerhouse Martin & Co that rebrands the company and adds several new services. Kalexiko is an innovative UK digital marketing agency specialising in Website and Interface Design, SEO, Branding, CMS, Email Marketing, E-Commerce, Mobile Apps and Print Design for clients throughout the UK.



The digital marketing specialists of Kalexiko recently completed the website redesign and launch for the UK’s premier property lettings and estate agency Martin & Co, which has seen a surge in landlord and tenant leads already. The next-level website creates a new and enhanced system incorporating an upmarket lifestyle design that encourages more landlords to register their properties while making it easier for prospective tenants to locate their new home.



Among the new and important features is a separate London section for London properties and agents as well as a separate area for students to search by University and Campus. The web portal’s new “Draw-a-search” tool allows users to plot their area on a map when searching for specific areas. Additionally, the website has responsive characteristics which resize the content based on screen sizes.



For one of the more prominent features of the website, the website design agency created a built-in web application that enables more than 200 nationwide franchisees to make daily updates to properties, reports, content, users, feeds, news and contract information. “It was clear that this new site demanded logical navigation, the latest features as well as progressive SEO and social media tools locked in,” said Kalexiko Client Services Director Chan Dhillon. “The result of our work is a highly successful website that attracts 500,000 unique visitors each month, and we have some very exciting plans for 2013 to help Martin & Co become the online market leader.”



The web design agency also incorporated five new user-friendly enquiry forms to capture data and increase leads. The new portal also showcases Martin & Co’s new sales subscription service that will charge sellers a monthly subscription where they only pay for the services that they require. The new service is projected to cut the costs of sellers by 90 percent compared with the traditional commission-based charges.



The Martin & Co website is representative of the elegant yet highly functional design and digital marketing hallmarks of the web development agency’s work with uncluttered, content-rich pages that enable a pleasing visitor experience. The technically-smooth operation framework is wrapped in a cool, contemporary design to enable seamless, robust and diverse functionality.



Martin & Co’s comprehensive and stylish new website is the perfect tool for both landlords and tenants to accommodate skyrocketing registration and search. “We couldn’t be happier with this new online presence that has enabled Martin & Co to win the national 'Franchisor of the Year' award,” said Kalexiko Technical Director Sukh Virdee. “We look forward to continued support of Martin & Co through a planned programme of innovative digital development.” For more information, please visit http://www.kalexiko.com/



About Kalexiko

The Birmingham, UK-based digital marketing specialists utilise creative technologies and new media to connect people, brands and organisations in innovative and exhilarating ways. The agency’s team harnesses this evolving energy to create websites and other digital applications featuring flawless design and usability that maximizes ROI. The thriving UK digital agency’s relationships and influence extend regionally, nationally and even globally.