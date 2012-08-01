"UK Energy Bill Sets the Scene for Electricity Market Reform Debate" - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "UK Energy Bill Sets the Scene for Electricity Market Reform Debate" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The bill itself leaves many details to be decided, and parties with gas, nuclear, and renewable generation interests will be taking every opportunity to lobby politicians to shift the finer details to their advantage.
Report Scope
- A succinct summary of the main parts of the proposed electricity reform.
- Criticisms of and position on the individual parts of the reform.
- Comment on the rise in consumer prices.
Report Highlights
This is a summary of and commentary on the principal measures in the draft bill that will influence the UK government's Electricity Market Reform (EMR) policy. It is aimed at UK electricity entities along the value chain (large retailers, generators, interest/lobby groups) as well as large European utilities.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What does the draft electricity market bill consist of?
- What are the main risks of the electricity market reform?
- What conditions are required for electricity reform success?
