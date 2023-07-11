UK Essential Oils Industry to Grow at a CAGR 9.7% from 2022 to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2023 -- According to a research report titled "UK Essential Oils Market by Product Type, Application, Source, Method of Extraction, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027," published by MarketsandMarkets, the UK essential oils market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027.



The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of aromatherapy and its associated therapeutic benefits. Consumers in the UK are actively seeking essential oils to incorporate into their daily routines and wellness practices, leading to a substantial expansion in the market. Aromatherapy is gaining recognition as an important aspect of holistic wellness, driving the demand for essential oils and contributing to market growth.



Download PDF Brochure



The rising awareness of essential oils' benefits has led to collaborations between essential oil manufacturers, wellness centers, and healthcare professionals. These partnerships play a crucial role in promoting the advantages of essential oils, educating consumers, and creating an environment that supports the thriving essential oils market. Essential oils are being integrated into hair care products for their potential to promote healthy hair and scalp. They are also used in natural perfumes as an alternative to synthetic chemicals, appealing to consumers seeking non-toxic fragrance options. Additionally, essential oils are being utilized in eco-friendly household cleaning products, offering a natural alternative to traditional cleaning agents.



The expanding applications of essential oils not only drive the demand but also widen the market's reach. This diversification attracts consumers from various industries and segments with different needs and preferences. As a result, it sustains market growth and provides opportunities for essential oil manufacturers to cater to a broader customer base.



Read more about Essential Oils Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441