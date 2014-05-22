UK Facial Skincare Market 2014, Global Industry Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Facial skincare brands can focus on appealing to low usage demographics and more targeted product positioning claims to maintain sales growth in the category. The consumer interest in free-from products and ethical practices can also be harnessed to address brand loyalty.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Products covered in this report

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

Pace of growth forecast to quicken

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of facial skincare products, 2008-18

Facial skincare market reacts to evolving product needs

Facial products continue to dominate launches

Figure 2: UK facial skincare new product launches, by product type, January 2011-March 2014

Men’s skincare routines becoming more sophisticated

Figure 3: Facial skincare product usage, by gender, March 2014

Brand drives consumer choice, but cheapest prices are sought

Figure 4: Desired product attributes, March 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights

Facial skincare products need to boost appeal amongst older men

The facts

The implications

Ethical practices hold appeal with consumers

The facts

The implications

Booming surgical procedures marks an opportunity for skincare

The facts

The implications



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Trend Application

Trend: Moral Brands

Trend: Rebirth of Cities

Trend: Factory Fear



Market Drivers

Key points

Ageing population poses a challenge for skincare brands

Figure 5: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, by gender, 2008-18

At-home beauty spend increasing



Who’s Innovating?

Key points

Facial products continue to dominate launches

Figure 8: UK facial skincare new product launches, by product type, January 2011-March 2014

Figure 9: New product examples in the UK lip care segment, 2013

Moisturising/hydrating claim remains key in NPD



Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Sales increases continue in 2013

Figure 17: UK retail value sales of facial skincare products, 2008-18

Future growth expected at an increase pace

Figure 18: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of facial skincare products, 2008-18

Forecast methodology



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Segment Performance

Key points

Men’s market posts the strongest rate of growth

Figure 19: UK retail value sales of facial skincare products, by category, 2012-13

While moisturisers still lead the market, lip care sees double-digit growth



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