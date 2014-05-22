UK Facial Skincare Market 2014, Global Industry Analysis

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ UK Facial Skincare Market 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Facial skincare brands can focus on appealing to low usage demographics and more targeted product positioning claims to maintain sales growth in the category. The consumer interest in free-from products and ethical practices can also be harnessed to address brand loyalty.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Products covered in this report
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Pace of growth forecast to quicken
Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of facial skincare products, 2008-18
Facial skincare market reacts to evolving product needs
Facial products continue to dominate launches
Figure 2: UK facial skincare new product launches, by product type, January 2011-March 2014
Men’s skincare routines becoming more sophisticated
Figure 3: Facial skincare product usage, by gender, March 2014
Brand drives consumer choice, but cheapest prices are sought
Figure 4: Desired product attributes, March 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
Facial skincare products need to boost appeal amongst older men
The facts
The implications
Ethical practices hold appeal with consumers
The facts
The implications
Booming surgical procedures marks an opportunity for skincare
The facts
The implications
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Trend Application
Trend: Moral Brands
Trend: Rebirth of Cities
Trend: Factory Fear
Market Drivers
Key points
Ageing population poses a challenge for skincare brands
Figure 5: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, by gender, 2008-18
At-home beauty spend increasing
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Facial products continue to dominate launches
Figure 8: UK facial skincare new product launches, by product type, January 2011-March 2014
Figure 9: New product examples in the UK lip care segment, 2013
Moisturising/hydrating claim remains key in NPD
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Sales increases continue in 2013
Figure 17: UK retail value sales of facial skincare products, 2008-18
Future growth expected at an increase pace
Figure 18: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of facial skincare products, 2008-18
Forecast methodology
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Segment Performance
Key points
Men’s market posts the strongest rate of growth
Figure 19: UK retail value sales of facial skincare products, by category, 2012-13
While moisturisers still lead the market, lip care sees double-digit growth
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