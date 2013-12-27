UK Financial System Recovery:Brutal Slump and Slow Recovery - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "UK Financial System Recovery:Brutal slump and slow recovery", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- In 2008, the Bank of England launched the Quantitative Easing program (QE), with the aim of accelerating inter-bank lending. It ultimately boosted the overall level of economic activity in the country. However, the deepening of the crisis in 2009 increased the need to rethink the entire architecture of the financial services industry and establish a new regulatory framework in the country.
Features and benefits
- This report analyzes the effects of the global banking crisis on the wider UK economy.
- This case study looks at the measures the central bank and the UK government has taken to tackle the economic slowdown.
- This report examines the role of the country's major banks in the slowdown and subsequent recovery.
- This case study analyzes the changes made with regards to regulation of the UK's banking industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The financial services industry in the UK is undergoing a major rehabilitation program following five years of slow economic growth intertwined with periods of recession. However, during the first half of 2013, all the major banks in the UK, which includes Barclays, RBS, Lloyds, HSBC and SBC, reported positive profits.
The deepening of the crisis in 2008 and 2009 increased the need to rethink the entire system in order to establish a new regulatory framework in the UK. However, the UK government needs to find the right balance between de-regulation and regulation by resisting the temptation of overly regulating the financial markets.
Your key questions answered
- What is Quantitative Easing?
- How has the UK economy and the financial sector responded to the Quantitative Easing program ?
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