UK Flooring Direct Delivers on Premium Laminate Flooring Products

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Boasting a wealth of experience and knowledge on the flooring industry, UK Flooring Direct delivers on both style and cost. Homeowners looking to re-decorate their homes will find an eclectic range of flooring products and accessories at www.ukflooringdirect.co.uk.



Homeowners and UK Flooring Direct customers looking to transform their home for less may be surprised by the sheer amount of high quality flooring products available. The flooring specialists promise up to 50% off showroom prices and often a sale is held. This week, customers can benefit from an additional 15% off all online transactions.



Homeowners have found that installing new floor in their home can instantly update outdated home decor. For those on a budget, laminate flooring is the perfect choice. Wood is extremely popular in the world of flooring and laminate flooring offers the option of stunning results for less.



With a huge array of laminate flooring products on offer, UK Flooring Direct customers have plenty of choice. From alluring mellow tones to rich reds, each offers premium quality and low prices. For those that wish to try their chosen product before purchase, UK Flooring Direct offers a free sample service whereby homeowners can ensure they have chosen a floor perfect for their interior design project.



UK Flooring Direct also offers free and friendly advice on how to install and maintain laminate flooring to ensure it always looks its best. For more information on everything there is to know about laminate flooring, visit the site at UKFlooringDirect.co.uk. Alternatively, order online by clicking the link.