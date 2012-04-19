UK Flooring Direct Provides Homeowners With Technical Advice for Flooring

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- When it comes to choosing flooring from UK Flooring Direct, homeowners are met with an overwhelming number of products to choose from. From solid wood to cork, there is plenty of choice for customers looking to achieve all manner of looks in their home. For those that are finding it difficult to make a decision and those that need information on installation and maintenance, the UK Flooring Direct site is filled with help and tips on the best options.



Despite the economic climate, recent studies show that many homeowners still plan to make home improvements this coming May Day and Jubilee Bank Holiday. Providing homeowners with advice, interior designs have had their say on the latest trends for spring 2012 and UK Flooring Direct is certainly catering for requirements when it comes to updating home decor.



Once homeowners have chosen their perfect flooring product, they can have free samples sent to the home to test before purchasing. The Advice Centre onsite will give homeowners all the relevant information on everything from terminology and specifications of floors to how to install and maintain new flooring products.



A professional installation is key to ensuring the floor stays at its best for years to come and ensures that no problems arise after fitting. For those that need instruction on installation, the Advice Centre provides homeowners with step-by-step installation guides.



For more information on the best flooring product for your home and to find out more about installation and maintenance of flooring products, simply visit the site where solid wood, laminate and engineered wood products can be found amongst many others.