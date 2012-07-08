Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2012 -- “UK Foodservice Survey 2012-2013: Evolution of POS and Self Service in Consumer Satisfaction” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes if the role and impact of new POS and self service technology in the UK foodservice industry are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the new techniques and technologies in the foodservice industry, and identifies how organizations plan to leverage them in future. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by sector and revenue.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean’s exclusive panel of leading 196 senior UK industry foodservice operators. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the foodservice industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the UK foodservice industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Overall responses reveal that 51% of respondents identify ‘smart phone based software (mobile ordering and payment)’ to have the highest demand among intelligent POS technologies. Additionally, ‘Centralized POS systems for whole enterprise’ is another intelligent POS technology that is in demand within the UK foodservice industry.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Overall analysis of responses shows that ‘cost efficient for small units’, ‘easy access from multiple locations’, and ‘fast and easy implementation’ are considered the top three advantages of intelligent POS software by 50%, 42%, and 36% of respondents respectively.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“UK Foodservice Survey 2012-2013: Evolution of POS and Self Service in Consumer Satisfaction” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how the role and impact of new POS and self service technology in the UK foodservice industry are set to change in 2012-2013. This report is a definitive analysis of the new techniques and technologies in the foodservice industry and identifies how organizations plan to leverage them in future. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorised by sector, revenue, and job roles.



Key Features and Benefits

Reflects the principal trends regarding utility of intelligent POS and self-service technology that will shape the UK foodservice industry in the next 24 months.



Forecasts the possible impact of intelligent POS software implementation on the revenue growth trends of foodservice operators in the next 12 months.



Examine the key benefits and leading technological concerns and barriers on the induction of new technology and the subsequent efforts to negate them.



Explores the most popular self-ordering techniques in the UK foodservice industry and forecasts the possible changes in the marketing budget trends of self-service operating models in the UK foodservice industry, and lists key marketing and promotional channels.



Identifies the key drivers and leading concerns of the self-service ordering model on induction in the UK foodservice industry.



Key Market Issues

Canadean survey results show that ‘customizes reports and queries’, ‘sets up and manages multiple menus at one time’, and ‘maintains inventory and generates purchase orders’, with 48%, 45%, and 42% of respective citations, are the top three critical selection criteria that operators consider before selecting POS software.



Overall analysis of responses shows that ‘cost efficient for small units’, ‘easy access from multiple locations’, and ‘fast and easy implementation’ are considered the top three advantages of intelligent POS software by 50%, 42%, and 36% of respondents respectively. Additionally, ‘back-ups and disaster recovery’ is another key advantage considered important by 31% of respondents.



Survey results show that ‘cost of maintaining peripherals and hardware’, ‘change in systems to coordinate between different software’, and ‘increased cost of switchover’ are the major concerns in implementing new POS systems. With the induction of new POS systems smart phones, iPads, and other new equipment, old equipment will be replaced and the added cost of maintaining this high-end equipment will be substantial.



Only 5% of respondents confirm that ‘our company already offers self-service’, whereas 7% are ‘ready to implement self-service technology’. Additionally, 27% of respondents cite that self service models are ‘under consideration’ in their companies. Overall, 39% of respondents are looking forward to the implementation of new technologies including self-service, while 27% will not consider self-service any time in the foreseeable future.



Analysis shows that 43% of the respondents have ‘no plans to upgrade or expand’ their current POS systems in the next 12-24 months, whereas 25% have no information. In all, 7% of respondents will ‘explore latest upgrade with current vendor’, while 5% would like to ‘install POS in wireless systems’ within their organizations. Overall, 31% of respondents will consider some up-gradation or change in their current POS systems over the next 12-24 months.



Key Highlights

In all, 66% of respondents anticipate an increase in their overall profit, of which 7% expect an increase of over 25%. In contrast, 33% of respondents project an increase in their profits of ‘between 6%--10%’, while 13% expect an increase in profits of below 5%. Additionally, 2% of respondents anticipate a decrease in their overall profits, whereas 16% of respondents have neutral expectations.



Survey results demonstrate that 71% of suppliers expect an increase in the overall profits of their organization after the implementation of new POS software, in comparison with 64% of operators. Moreover, 14% of suppliers expect an increase in profits of more than 25%, whereas only 7% of operators have similar expectations. Additionally, 29% of suppliers expect an increase of between 11%-25%, whereas 37% of operators expect an increase of between 6%-10%.



Overall responses reveal that 51% of respondents identify ‘smart phone based software (mobile ordering and payment)’ to have the highest demand among intelligent POS technologies. POS technologies integrated with smart phones not only provide audiences with a better value for their money, but also generate opportunities for foodservice operators to create new and loyal customer bases.



Overall analysis shows that ‘flexibility to customers’, ‘reduced waiting time and queries from customer’, and ‘improved customer participation’ are the top three key advantages of self-service kiosk operating models. Self-service kiosks provide customers with much needed flexibility to choose.



While responses reveal that 51% of respondents find ‘online ordering’ to be ‘very popular’, 35% identify ‘web-enabled phones’ as very popular. Additionally, 47% of respondents consider ‘self-service kiosks’ as ‘somewhat popular’, followed by ‘self-activated terminals’ with 39% of citations.



