Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- "UK Foodservice Survey 2012-2013: Impact, Opportunities, and Growth of Social Media and Consumer Review" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how marketing through social media, marketing budget, impact of consumer review websites, food blogs, and food photography are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the role of social media networking, consumer review websites, and food blogs. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorised by sector, revenue, and senior level respondents.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of 196 leading senior UK industry foodservice operators.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the foodservice industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the UK foodservice industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
According to 52% of respondents, their organizations had advertised in social media networking websites within the last 0-14 days of taking this survey, thereby underlining the importance of this channel as an effective medium of communication with consumers
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Respondents observe 'increased brand awareness' ,'cost efficient marketing', and 'real time feedback' as top three key benefits of marketing through social media
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"UK Foodservice Survey 2012-2013: Impact, Opportunities, and Growth of Social Media and Consumer Review" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes the role of marketing through social media networking websites , consumer review websites , marketing budget, and how the impact of food blogs and food photography is set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the role of social media networking, consumer review websites, and food blogs. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorised by sector and revenue.
Key Features and Benefits
Reflects the principal trends regarding the utility of social media that will shape the UK foodservice industry in the next 24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Orchid group of companies, Halo and Quilted Llama, Giraffe, University of Southampton, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Good Life Restaurant Theguardian, The Mystery Dining Company, ASDA magazine, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, MySpace, Networking For Professionals, Merchant Circle: B2B Networking, Perfect Business, Entrepreneur, Biznik, Ecademy, StartUp Biz, E Factor, Friendster, Ning, cmypitch.com, Tripadvisor.co.uk, Scores on the Doors, UK Restaurant Guide, Toptable, SquareMeal, London-eating.co.uk, Urbanspoon, View London, Hardens, 5pm.co.uk, Qype, Sugarvine
