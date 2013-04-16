UK Furniture Company Launches Replica Eames DSW Chairs, Starting the Revival of the 1946 Eames Range of Chairs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Everyone has seen one; many have sat in one; others insist that they belong in a museum because they're so different and sleek. They are the Eames chair, the result of an interesting accident.



The chair that is now an icon, as of 1946, began, strangely, in a family's apartment. While the group was playing with plywood by moulding it with what they nicknamed the "Kazam Machine," a star emerged. A heater and a bicycle pump helped the family to press thin sheets of plywood, making them ultra smooth. What started as a "let's see if we can have some fun" project birthed the iconic classic that graces many a table, cafe, or restaurant today.



An atypical DCM, dining chair with metal legs, the Eames chair is named for the family who funned it up. The shape of the chair is designed to relate to the human form, so it supports the back particularly skilfully. Steel accentuates the wood with an urban and modern flair, allowing for a clean, minimalistic influence to call any room into order.



Big Factory Outlet, found online at http://www.bigfactoryoutlet.com, is interested in eclectic chairs such as the Eames; the company have therefore invested heavily in stocks of Eames-inspired DSW chairs which are currently on sale in overstock, selling for a limited time for £36 reduced from £59. Other chairs offered at the site betray the fact that this company values innovation and modern lines, gulp. The Oval Eye Ball chair is sure to transform a room or a corner and adds comfort, flair, and the message that it's all right to live outside the box.



"We are confident that the DSW chairs, inspired by the 1946 style Eames chairs, will be in huge demand. Therefore we have invested heavily in stocks, as well as reducing the cost of each chair for a limited time to allow consumers to get these for their homes at a far lower cost," states the Company spokesperson.



As for the Eames-inspired DSW chairs, the bottom of the chair is inspired by the classic and beloved design of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. As for the rest of it, the metaphor is up to the viewer.



About BigFactoryOutlet.com

BigFactoryOutlet.com are a UK based company offering replica Eames DSW Chairs, along with a vast range of high quality eclectic chairs.



Contact Name: Ricky Brown

Role: Director

Company: Big Factory Outlet

Contact Phone: +44 (0)203 129 5630

Contact Email: info@marketingempire.co.uk

Company Website: http://www.bigfactoryoutlet.com