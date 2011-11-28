UK Furniture Retailer Barker and Stonehouse Launches Community Magazine Site

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- Since it opened more than 60 years ago, Barker and Stonehouse has prided itself on selling only the best-quality, most attractive modern furniture available, all at reasonable prices.



The UK-based company has also offered each and every customer top-notch customer service; often helping people decide what type of furniture they may want or need for a particular room.



Recently, Barker and Stonehouse launched a community magazine site that is part of the company’s website. The new community section is designed to give people help in choosing the right furniture by giving them information about the latest trends, useful articles, interviews with interior designers, a sharing section, and much more.



As an article on the website describes it, the community magazine is a gorgeous collection of interesting news and views, juicy tidbits and top tips.



“This is the place to catch up with the latest offers, competitions and behind-the-scenes stories from Barker and Stonehouse and other like-minded individuals and organizations,” the article explained.



With the Barker and Stonehouse launch, community magazine site visits are already becoming extremely popular with customers, who are enjoying the up-to-date information and helpful advice about styles, trends, and more.



Using the new community magazine is easy, fun, and user-friendly. Simply log on to the website and begin browsing through the many sections and articles.



For example, the Trends category currently features an article called “Kind and Cosy,” which explains how Barker and Stonehouse can help people stay cosy this winter by offering ranges of furniture, including bedroom furniture, that is not only attractive and comfortable but also helps less fortunate people prosper.



“Trees4trees, Barker and Stonehouse’s fair trade initiative, is all about taking responsibility for manufacturing by creating ranges of furniture made from ethically sourced wood from trees grown specifically for furniture production,” an article in the Trend section explained.



“All the collections in the Trees4Trees ranges are ethically and responsibly sourced, sustainable furniture for a sustainable future.”



The article then details the many types of furniture Barker and Stonehouse sells that are part of this program, including the Grosvenor bedroom collection, hand-crafted from solid mahogany.



In the “It’s good to share…” section, visitors to the community magazine are encouraged to share what they have found while out and about. Everything from great design, lovely dining room furniture, architecture, products, websites and more are all welcome to be discussed here.



About Barker and Stonehouse:

For more than 60 years, Barker and Stonehouse has been the largest independent family run furniture retailer in the United Kingdom. The company is at the forefront of the designer furniture marketplace, stocking a large and varied collection for every occasion and every house. To see how to make a home a Barker and Stonehouse, visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk/