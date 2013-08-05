UK Furniture Site, Funishinghomes.co.uk Pleased to Have Achieved 5 Star Customer Rating

Skelmersdale, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- For most people furniture is a very large and occasional purchase, the cost and delivery times from many online furniture sites means that a lot of people would rather buy their furniture in-store than online, these off-line furniture buyers could be missing out on some fantastic deals and next day delivery on top quality furniture. If you are looking to make a big purchase online it is always good idea to shop around and check reviews.



www.furnishinghomes.co.uk is one online furniture store pleased to have received excellent reviews from their customers, Furnishing Homes have received a 5 out of 5 rating from nearly 3000 actual paying customers. Most of Furnishing Homes customers say they have been extremely satisfied with the design and ease of use when buying their furniture via www.furnishinghomes.co.uk, you can see Furnishing Homes full feedback by visiting shopperapproved.com. The Shopper Approved site only lets real customers leave reviews and you can see the dates that reviews were posted this ensures all reviews are 100% genuine and current. Below are a couple of reviews that Furnishing Homes has received via Shopper Approved in the last month.



"Excellent prices and very quick and easy website" Posted by Douglas M on the 18th July 2013



"VERY VERY NICE FURNITURE" Posted by Gary R on 16th July 2013



Furnishing Homes has a turnover of more than £6 million and provides the highest quality furniture with a discount of up to 70% off the manufacturers RRP. They say that they believe in giving their customers excellent value for money, if you can find a better deal on any of the sites products they will beat it by £5. For more information and to see the massive range of furniture available visit the site www.furnishinghomes.co.uk