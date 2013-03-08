UK General Insurance Competitor Tracker Q3 2012 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "UK General Insurance Competitor Tracker Q3 2012" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Top UK general insurers continued to struggle to achieve profitability during the first nine months of 2012, given the low returns on external investments, the economic downturn, flood losses, payment protection insurance complaints, and overall deteriorating combined operating ratios (CORs).
Allianz reported negative growth of 7% in its operating profit between Q3 2012 and Q3 2011, with its COR slightly deteriorating from 95.8% in Q3 2011 to 96.7% in Q3 2012. However the insurer was among the most resilient to the summer flood losses.
Direct Line (the new name for RBS Insurance, including Direct Line, Churchill, and Privilege as well as the Green Flag breakdown service) posted another decline in GWP, from GBP1,077m in Q3 2011 to GBP1,015m in Q3 2012. However in October it announced its successful flotation on the stock exchange.
