UK Hair Transplant Clinic Offers Free Consultation & Free Online Assessment for People Seeking Hair Restoration Therapies

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- There are many people in the United Kingdom who are suffering from the problem of hair loss and they need hair restoration therapies to get back their hair to look young and attractive again. But many of them think that Hair Transplant is an expensive treatment. For all such people, the UK Hair Transplant Clinic brings a limited period offer of a free consultation. One can take advantages of this no obligation offer and can benefit from the consultation with a team of hair therapists at the clinic.



One of the hair restoration therapists at the clinic reveals, “People often have several types of apprehensions with respect to hair restoration surgeries. Through our free consultation and assessment, we will try to clear all doubts, helping people to choose hair transplant therapies in an informed manner.” He further reveals that people have their own specific hair loss problems and this is the reason why they focus upon a free online assessment. Anyone seeking to take the help of their Hair Transplant UK can fill-in online assessment form.



The initial assessment proves helpful in providing enough information about a person’s hair loss problem, allowing hair therapists to carry out an exact diagnosis of the problem. A clinical team examines the details of the assessment forms submitted by an individual. After a thorough assessment, the team contacts the individual to discuss the results of the assessment. The objective of these free offerings is to create more awareness about Hair Transplant London and encourage people to choose hair transplant therapies in an informed manner and with confidence.



The UK based hair transplant clinic employs the latest and advanced hair restoration techniques to offer a range of effective therapies. One may opt for a Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT) or a Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), on the basis of their problem. The free initial consultation helps determine whether someone should go for an FUE hair transplant or a FUT treatment would be more suitable for him/her. The clinic also specializes in female hair loss treatments and offers quick and effective hair restoration solution for women to look younger again.



People can take advantage of their limited-period free consultation offer by visiting their website http://www.ukhairtransplantclinics.co.uk.



About UK Hair Transplant Clinic

UK Hair Transplant Clinic is Europe’s one of the leading hair transplant clinics, with a team of surgeons and medical staffs with over 20 years of experience. The team has successfully carried out over 1500 hair transplants and is committed to offer best quality hair restoration therapies to people coming at their clinic.



For Media Contact:

Email: enquiries@UKHairTransplantClinics.co.uk

Website: http://www.ukhairtransplantclinics.co.uk