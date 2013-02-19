UK Healthcare Market Profile to 2016-2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- UK healthcare market profile to 2016-2017



This report summarizes the status of the UK healthcare ICT market in 2016-17, and anticipates developments over this five year period.



This overview of the market for ICT goods and services across the UK public sector is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients,

and those considering this market for the first time.



Introduction and Landscape

This report provides data on the UK ICT healthcare ICT market, providing marketers with the essential tools to understand their own and their competitors' position in the market. Thus allowing them to use the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future.



Bringing together research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. Allowing companies to identify the market dynamics that account for ICT market and which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.



Key Features and Benefits

UK healthcare ICT marketplace and the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



This report forecasts healthcare ICT spending across hardware, software, services, communications and staff.



Key Market Issues

- Gain insight into the public sector healthcare ICT market in the UK.

- Gain knowledge on the developments in the UK healthcare ICT market over a five year period to 2017.

- Provides you forecasts for ICT spending across hardware, software, services, communications and staff, which include spending on ICT outsourcing and ICT elements of outsourced business processes.

- The ICT spending associated with ICT-intensive business process outsourcing is included in the forecasts.



Key Highlights

Kable's research values the market for ICT products and services in UK public healthcare at £2.4bn. We predict it will grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, meaning it would exceed £2.9bn by 2016-17.



Secondary care in England currently accounts for nearly 44% of spending, while primary care represents just 19%. The remainder is made up by spending in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as well as the National Programme for IT (NPfIT) in England and various outsourcing contracts.



Companies Mentioned



Circle healthcare, Dell, HP, Equanet, Cisco, Microsoft, Emis, iSoft, Vision National, Microtest, Healthy, BT, Vodafone, Orange, Virgin Media, CandW, Fujitsu, CSC, Atos, Sopra Group, IBM, McKesson,



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

