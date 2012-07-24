UK Holidaymakers Now Booking More Luxury Accommodation

Wilmslow, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- UK holidays specialist Unique Holiday Cottages have reported a trend towards more luxurious accommodation in 2012. The company believes the trend could be due to poor weather. The damp summer has apparently not put people off travel in the United Kingdom. To make up for the lack of sun, holidaymakers are turning to a higher standard of accommodation.



Unique Holiday Cottages owner Anna Fern stated “Despite the rain we are seeing more and more people booking luxury holiday cottages”. She later went on to say “The UK has some amazing places to visit and the value they can find here is excellent. People can expect a higher quality experience compared to travel abroad”.



The website specialises in self catering luxury accommodation across the UK. This year Northumberland holiday cottages have been very popular which is surprising given the fact that this is England’s most northerly county, and therefore most likely to experience rain. It seems that spirits have not been dampened, with visitors to the region still enjoying the excellent countryside and historical sites such as castles.



“This wonderful county is recognised as one of the UK’s most unspoiled places and is an area of special environmental quality and famous for the Northumberland National Park.” Unique Holiday Cottages.



The growing trend for travel within the British Isles is expected to continue. The standard of service and quality of British holiday cottages is very high. The state of the housing market has encouraged property owners to carry out renovations and conversions rather than looking for new property. This has led to a wide range of new luxury holiday cottages across the country. Older properties have been renovated and unused building such as barns have been treated to make overs, to meet demand for this new wave of British holidaymakers.



Unique Holiday Cottages features the finest properties in the British Isles. The website covers all of the major tourist destinations including both rural and town/city locations. Their helpful search functions allow users to search by specialist needs such as group getaways, weddings, eco escapes and dog friendly cottages. They also offer gift vouchers which can be used for any of their extensive list of holiday cottages. Visit http://www.uniqueholidaycottages.co.uk for more information.