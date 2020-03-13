Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The "U.K. home healthcare market 2020" is projected to reach USD 1,951.7 Million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2019-2026). It is anticipated to gain momentum from increasing geriatric population as well as a rising prevalence of numerous chronic disorders, namely, diabetic foot ulcer, ostomy, and incontinence. This information is provided in a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "U.K Home Healthcare Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis Product By Product (Continence Care and, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Respiratory Care, Equipment and Housekeeping Supplies, Disposables) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report states that the U.K. home healthcare market size was valued at USD 1,192.6 Million in 2018.



Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the U.K. home healthcare market. They are as follows:



ConvaTec Group plc

Hollister Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care

Medline Industries Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

Acelity L.P.

Coloplast

Fresenius Medical Care

Melsungen AG

Braun

Other key market players



The report highlights the U.K. home healthcare market trends, growth drivers, obstacles, segments, and other related insights. It forecasts the current, historical, and forthcoming size of the market in terms of volume and value. Besides, it conducts pricing analysis for the regional market.



Get Sample PDF:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-k-home-healthcare-market-100866



Technological Advancements in Home Healthcare Devices to Accelerate Growth



According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), on 1 [st] January 2019, around 3.31 million people were above the age of 65 years in the U.K. It accounted for approximately 19.4% of the total population of the region. This proves that a rise in the aging population coupled with the prevalnece of chronic disorders, such as Alzheimer's, hypertension, and mental illness are expected to augment the U.K. home healthcare market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the introduction to numerous innovative technologies has aided in elevating the level of care of the elderly population. It also supports those patients that are undergoing treatment for chronic diseases at home healthcare facilities. Apart from that, the home healthcare facilities are providing several benefits that include ease of access, enhanced quality of care, reduced cost, close monitoring of healthcare parameters, and less dependency on healthcare professionals.



Equipment and Housekeeping Supplies Segment to Lead Owing to Redesigning of Devices



In terms of product, the U.K. home healthcare industry can be divided into wound care, continence care, ostomy care, respiratory care, disposables, equipment and housekeeping supplies, and clinical nutrition. Out of these, the equipment and housekeeping supplies segment generated a share of 53.9% in 2018. It will dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the redesigning of medical devices that are extensively used by manufacturers for institutional care.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-k-home-healthcare-market-100866



Fresenius and Aveanna Involve in Mergers and Acquisitions to Provide Better Services



Key market players are aiming to boost the U.K. home healthcare market share by prioritizing mergers and acquisitions, launching novel products, and expanding their reach across the country. Here are two of the most recent industry developments:



February 2019: Fresenius Medical Care, a provider of kidney dialysis services, headquartered in Germany, announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc., a developer, marketer, and manufacturer of systems for the treatment of hypervolemia, acute kidney injury, and chronic kidney disease. The acquisition would aid Fresenius in leveraging its marketing, supply chain, and manufacturing competencies across all the dialysis products, care coordination businesses, and services in low capital and labor-intensive care setting.



February 2019: Aveanna Healthcare, a home healthcare services company based in Georgia, declared that it is all set to sign an agreement to acquire the home healthcare division of Maxim Healthcare Services, a privately held medical staffing company, headquartered in Maryland. The transaction is subject to the receipt of several customary closing conditions as well as regulatory clearances. It is likely to come to an end in the second quarter of 2019. The total financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition would enable Maxim to focus on its healthcare staffing and deliver compassionate care at the same time.



Browse Complete Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/u-k-home-healthcare-market-100866



Secondary Research is conducted to derive the following information:



Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product and their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

Details in relation to the parent market/related market, value and supply chain analysis, distribution channels, trade analysis, and recent technological developments.

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Market and technological trends and new product development



Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:



https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/11/1959323/0/en/Vaccines-Market-to-Reach-USD-93-08-billion-by-2026-Approval-For-DENGVAXIA-by-USFDA-to-Spur-Sales-Opportunities-says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html



https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/15/1948039/0/en/Orthopedic-Implants-Market-Size-to-Reach-US-64-Billion-by-2026-Rising-Number-of-Orthopedic-Sports-Injuries-to-Favor-Growth.html



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Website: Fortune Business Insights



Follow us on:



LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs