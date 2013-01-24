UK Household Insurance 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "UK Household Insurance 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- GWP has grown in the household insurance market in the UK during 2011 to a five year high. This report will highlight the opportunities which still exist for providers in terms of untapped penetration across segments and product areas as well as highlighting the number of affinity brands pushing their way into the market.
Scope
- Benchmark your performance against the whole market by growth in GWP and profitability.
- Develop strategies for attacking gaps in the market.
- Compare market sentiment and reaction with your own in regards to new developments and legislation.
- Ensure your partnerships are with the leading affinity brands.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Due to the mild weather during 2011 the market has achieved a reported year combined operating ratio (COR) of 89.1%, a drop of 9.7 percentage points on 2010.
Datamonitor's General Insurance Consumer Survey 2012 suggests that there are approximately three quarters of a million homeowners in England who do not have any type of home insurance. This represents over GBP235m in GWP, assuming each homeowner bought an average premium combined policy.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which consumers offer the best opportunities for growth?
- What emerging threats are facing the market and how are insurers responding to these?
- Are consumers looking at price comparison sites to purchase cover?
- Which insurers and brands performed the best in 2011 and who are the ones to watch in 2012?
