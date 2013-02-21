UK IFAs 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Advisors will face increasing pressure to become RDR-compliant by the end of 2012. They will need to decipher how they will adapt their business models according to RDR requirements while remaining profitable in the market
Scope
- Analyze the size of IFA market in the UK, including IFA's share in bonds, pensions and protection products
- Gain insight into how RDR will shape the IFA market going forward
- Provides analysis of the key life and pension products, including how the economic climate will affect individual product lines.
Report Highlights
The distribution of life and pensions products is heavily weighted among independent financial advisors (IFAs). In 2011 IFAs accounted for 75.4% of the total life and pensions market, while bancassurance accounted for just 9.3%.
With-profits bonds are the only bond within the market to witness a compound annual growth throughout the period 2007-2011. New business in this market totaled GBP1.8bn in 2007 and has risen 6.8% over the five year period to GBP2.3bn in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- How are IFAs responding to changes facing them post RDR?
- What products are most popular amongst IFAs and why?
- Which IFAs are increasing their turnover and moving up in the IFA rankings?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 2012: Trends to watch in UK Life and Pensions
- UK IFAs 2011
- Rheumatoid Arthritis - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Neurology - Pipeline Review, H2 2012
- Global Defense Survey 2012
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: June 2012- M&A and Investment Trends
- Renal Cell Carcinoma - Pipeline Review, H2 2012
- Kidney Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Sarcomas - Pipeline Review, H1 2012