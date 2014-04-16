New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the industrial construction market in the UK. It contains detailed data on market dynamics along with latest industry happenings, industry players and happening projects in the UK. "UK Industrial Construction: Market Update" provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the industrial construction market in the UK. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UK construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
UK Industrial Construction: Market Update" provides you with the following:
- Industrial Construction Highlights
- Industrial Construction Output by Sector
- Market Growth Dynamics by Sector
- Market Growth Comparison
- Key Market Drivers and Indicators
- Latest Construction Projects
- Leading Construction Companies
- Latest Construction Industry News.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Enhance your understanding of the industrial construction market in the UK.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed market growth dynamics by sector, as well as by market comparison.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to market dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the companies active in the UK industrial construction market.
- Improve your knowledge of the latest construction projects and industry news in the UK.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Interserve plc, Carillion plc, Petrofac Limited, Babcock International Group PLC, AMEC plc
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Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
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