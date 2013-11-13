UK Injectable Market Poised for Stupendous Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The injectable drug market is growing significantly owing to increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Injectables for certain application areas including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and anticoagulants have witnessed a huge growth compared to others. Moreover, the industry has been supported by various technological advancements. On the back of all such factors, the market for injectables is estimated at £ 780 Million, and is expected to reach £ 970 Million by 2017.



Further, such thriving injectable drug market in UK has provided a growth platform not only for big pharmaceutical giants but even for small players. The companies are even offering diverse product portfolios. All the major pharmaceutical companies have been devising strategies to keep hold over market share and to expand their capabilities. Not only the major players but the country’s government has also intervened with respect to pricing and licensing policies, impacting the overall revenue.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “UK Injectables Market Outlook to 2017”, is spread across 40 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of injectable drugs sold in UK. On account of our analysis of the past and present prevalence statistics for major indications and private sector developments, forecast for injectable market have been drawn. Our research clearly depicts the historic, current, and expected revenue trend analysis across the country, size of injectable market in the country and of course, the key drivers and restraints encompassing the Injectable drug market. Government initiatives to boost injectable drug business have also been studied. In order to understand the competition, we have profiled key players covering their business overview and product portfolios. Strategies adopted by key market players are also included in the report to give a pragmatic market insight to the investors and stakeholders.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Profitable Insulin Injectable business

- Novo Nordisk dominating Injectable market



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM634.htm



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