UK Internet Marketing Company, Eden Digital Marketing, to Offer Free Consumer Protection Law Compliant Websites to Small and Medium Sized Businesses

Bridgend, South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Commencing 1st November 2012 EdenDigitalMarketing.co.uk will run a three month trial of a new service. The internet promotions company will help to make it simpler and more cost effective for small and medium sized business to have a professional looking website that complies with consumer protection law. This will be achieved offering completely free website design services - provided that the customer chooses to “host” their site with Eden Digital Marketing.



The offer is a reaction to a recent study by the OFT into the compliance of websites belonging to businesses. Of 156 websites checked, over 60% were found to not comply with consumer protection law. It is feared that the percentage of small businesses with non-compliant websites may be even higher.



“It is hoped that this will new initiative will encourage SME’s to take advantage of the internet and the great opportunities it can provide it terms of awareness and attracting new customers, while ensuring that they (the businesses) comply with consumer protection law.” Said Charles Brown, Communications Director.



Eden Digital Marketing was founded in 2007, initially offering services as a website design company in Cardiff, Newport, Swansea and London. This latest initiative is designed to establish the company as one of the more well-known website design companies in the UK, whilst helping small and medium sized businesses.



Please visit http://edendigitalmarketing.co.uk/ to know more about the firm.