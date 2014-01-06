UK Landlord Insurance Offers New Policies to Landlords for the New Year

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Being a landlord is a great way to earn a so-called ‘passive income’, as property owners can rent their property to tenants and earn money from simply owning the location. However, this is not without its risks, and these risks are never more prominent than over the winter period. Even if tenants leave for the holidays they risk returning to frozen pipes if they have failed to properly prepare the property leaving landlords to foot the bill, and this is often the least of their worries. UK Landlord Insurance is offering the latest policies from the best suppliers to ensure landlords aren’t caught out.



The website offers Buy to Let landlord insurance, landlord buildings insurance, contents insurance, loss of rent insurance, DSS landlord insurance, as well as coverage for accidental and malicious damage, home emergencies, boiler mishaps and tenants with pets. Click here to find out more.



Any interested parties can contact Robert from UK Landlord Insurance.com to have a one to one consultation on the best insurance policy to meet their current needs, then have the appropriately defined policy compared against all the top providers to get the best rate possible.



A spokesperson for UK Landlord Insurance explained, “No doubt many landlords are looking for a more comprehensive policy after the New Year holidays. Parties cause wine to be spilled on floors, boilers break down and pipes burst, tenants overspend and can’t afford the rent; the reasons for landlords to claim always multiply around this time making it especially important to have the right policy. By coming to us, individuals are assured they will get the very best quotes from companies who specialize in this kind of insurance, and can specify exactly what they want to ensure they are covered for such risks and excesses.”



About UK Landlord Insurance

UK Landlord Insurance is a free to use service for landlords wishing to reduce their insurance needs. They compare a selected group of insurance companies and pass the cheapest insurer on to their customers so they can get the best deal available on the market today, a service which is completely free to the enquirer. For more information please visit: http://www.uklandlordinsurance.com/