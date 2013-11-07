UK Landlord Insurance Undercut Price Comparison Competition by an Average 35%

Glasgow, Lanarkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Becoming a Landlord in the UK being made easier thanks to the onset of buy to let mortgages, which allow individuals to essentially pay the mortgage on a property with the rent from the tenants- potentially creating a free property. Landlord insurance provides landlords who have purchased buy-to-let properties a way of protecting their buy-to-let business from public liability, damages and loss of rent if tenants fail to pay for any reason or unforeseen circumstance.



UK Landlord Insurance has created a bespoke price comparison form meant to best meet the needs of landlords over typical homeowners. Details entered into the form are then passed to top rated insurance companies who then compete for the business by providing their most competitive quotes.



The form provides a way for landlords to specify the kind of insurance they want. As well as building and contents insurance, boiler insurance and loss of rent insurance, the service has now been extended to include flood cover and even pet damage insurance, which are difficult to find and only provided by a select number of companies.



Customer research has revealed that landlords using the service have saved an average of 35% off their quote by using UK Landlord Insurance’s comparison engine compared to quotes received from larger comparison brands in the market.



As well as their comparison service, the company also offers a resource centre with detailed guides to getting the best out of Landlord insurance policies. The information is written in easy to read plain English and is designed to be accessible to all landlords. Click here to be taken to their latest article.



A spokesperson for UK Landlord Insurance explained, “UKLandlordInsurance.com has proven itself a platform worth watching in the market. They have risen practically overnight into a leading comparison website for landlord insurance, and while they are not yet one of the biggest they have demonstrated they are one of the best by prioritizing the offering of services the competition has ignored.”



About UK Landlord Insurance

UK Landlord Insurance.com is an independent platform where landlords can get guidance on where to find better landlords insurance in the UK. They set up shop in August 2013 and grew the site by providing well-researched articles from trusted insurance websites and using that research to build the website into a hub for the landlord community. For more information, please visit: http://www.uklandlordinsurance.com/