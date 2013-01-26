"UK Life and Pensions Competitor Tracker Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "UK Life and Pensions Competitor Tracker Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Datamonitor's Life and Pensions Competitor Tracker for Q3 2012 highlights the key developments across the main lines of life and pensions business in the UK. The main trends in each product area from the last two quarters are identified in the first chapter, while the following sections explore individual developments in more detail.
Scope
- Access a comprehensive coverage of product innovation activity from 61 UK life and pensions companies.
- Analyze the extent of innovations UK life and pensions competitors are undertaking in preparation for auto-enrolment regulation.
- Follow the most significant mergers and acquisitions, as well as partnerships and organic growth in the life and pensions market.
- Examine the ways in which life and pensions providers are supporting financial advisors adapt to the changes being brought about by RDR reforms.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
As auto-enrolment draws nearer providers are increasingly outlining how the online facilities that they have developed will help employers ensure that they continue to comply with all applicable regulations going forward.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which pension providers are innovating their product offerings in readiness for auto-enrolment in 2012?
- What are the high profile mergers and acquisitions in the life and pensions market in the first half of 2012?
- What are the key innovations in the annuity market?
- How are providers helping independent financial advisors cope with the transition to fee-based advice?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- UK Life and Pensions Competitor Tracker Q2 2011 and Q3 2011
- UK Life and Pensions Competitor Tracker Q4 2011
- UK General Insurance Competitor Tracker Q3 2012
- 2012: Trends to watch in UK Life and Pensions
- Wealth Management Competitor Tracker: January 2012
- Wealth Management Competitor Tracker: March 2012
- SM Energy Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Range Resources Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012