UK Loans Comparison Website LoansToYou.co.uk Reveals New Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- For individuals with bad or no-credit histories, bad credit loans can help provide the urgent financial assistance that they need. However, due to the amount of credit loan options available, borrowers must always be sure to only accept loans from reputable lenders.



UK clients in need of financial assistance have started to reach out to Loans to You, a loan application service that allows individuals with bad credit history to speak to a qualified broker. To receive loans for bad credit, individuals only need to submit their loan requirements via a secure form available on the Loans to You website— all that is initially required is the client’s desired loan amount, loan purpose, and home status. After reviewing the information, a fully registered expert contacts the client regarding suitable bad credit loans that they could possibly be a match for, with no cost or obligation.



“By using our knowledge and strong connections with well known loan lenders, we are able to put you in touch with a broker who can search and compare hundreds of existing deals that match your [loan] requirements for you,” states an article on the Loans To You website.



Recently, Loans To You underwent a complete site makeover. The new look, which better reflects the business’ goals, is very straightforward and easy-to-navigate.



Loans To You also revealed a few supplementary services for clients to take advantage of.



For example, clients can now obtain information on how to secure bad credit mobile phones contracts with top mobile phone companies. Although the tips do not guarantee approval for a mobile loan contact, they do increase the chance of acceptance and increasing a credit score over time.



In addition to acquiring mobile phone information, clients can also compare UK loan options. Loans to You has helped many people with all types of credit find secured loans.



Individuals interested in finding out more about Loans To You’s services or providing comments and suggestions are encouraged to contact the website via email.



About Loans to You:

Loans To You provides an easy-to-use loan application platform where an individual can apply to be contacted by a qualified and registered financial professional who can offer a no obligation loan quote based on their requirements. The website also provides money saving tips on finding a network and obtaining a mobile phone contract regardless of credit rating. Loans to You has many years of experience in the UK financial markets and has helped many people in the UK obtain the bad credit loans they need. For more information, please visit http://www.loanstoyou.co.uk/