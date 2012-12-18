UK Logbook Loan Quotes Made Easy with the Launch of the New Company and Website LogbookLoan4U.com

West Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- UK residents are finding the extra financial help they need with a logbook loan through the new company LogbookLoan4U. Logbookloan4u.com helps UK residents to find the best logbook loan quote and hassle-free cash in less than 24 hours.



In today’s economy the average person or family in the UK will find themselves in need of extra cash either to make ends meet or make that necessary purchase. While this has led to a rise in popularity for logbook loans, not every provider is created equal. With the recent launch of the new company LogbookLoans4U and their website www.logbookloan4u.com, many UK customers seeking a logbook loan have found the kind of speed, simplicity and flexibility that they desire.



Logbookloan4u.com helps UK residents find the best logbook loan quote with hassle-free cash in hand within 24 hours without charging fees for using their website. “Our goal is to become a recognised brand in the U.K, that is known for connecting consumers to the best logbook loan lenders,” said a LogbookLoan4U.com specialist. “We pride ourselves on having an easy-to-use website that makes logbook loans more accessible to everyone.”



Logbookloan4u.com helps UK residents find a logbook lender through their easy and simple application process with no credit checks, flexible loan periods and no early settlement penalty. With a logbook loan, UK residents can borrow money using their car as security with hassle-free cash in less than 24 hours. They only need to send the car’s logbook or V5 to the lender in return for the loan and get to keep their car and drive it during the loan period. The amount of the loan depends on car value at the time of the loan. LogbookLoan4U customers can obtain logbook loans from one of their affiliated logbook loan lenders as long as the car is less than ten years old and is clear of any other loans.



Applicants merely fill out their simple online form and one of their affiliated logbook loan lenders will make quick contact to discuss the application. For eligibility, applicants only need to be at least 18 years old and have a full-time job or regular source of income. Even those with a history of bad credit, arrears, defaults, or CCJs can get logbook loans from LogbookLoan4U. “We understand our customers’ financial situations and are willing to work with them so that they can obtain the money they need during a difficult time,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.logbookloan4u.com/



About LogbookLoan4U.com

LogbookLoan4U.com is a website designed to get anyone a logbook loan quote. Logbook loans are loans provided in exchange for the car owner’s logbook or V5 during the duration of the loan for cars that are under 10 years old, and free or nearly free of finance. After filling out the simple online form, the LogbookLoan4U.com specialist will take the logbook loan application and introduce the applicant to an appropriate lender. The company does not charge any fees for using their website or the services, which are provided with no credit checks, flexible loan periods and no early settlement penalty.