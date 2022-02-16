UK Manufacturers Positive About Growth in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- 2020 and 2021 were not particularly easy years for British manufacturers. From the impact of Brexit to rising costs there was a lot to contend with. However, a survey by accountants PwC and trade body Make UK has found that, despite these recent issues, the mood among UK manufacturers is optimistic. 73% said that they felt like conditions would improve for the sector. There is no doubt that Britain's exit from the EU had a big impact on manufacturing growth in the UK with two-thirds of companies saying it had hampered their business in the time since Brexit happened. Rising input costs resulting from inflation have not made life any easier and the supply chain challenges triggered during the pandemic have also made survival tough. However, British manufacturers have remained positive and forecasts for growth remain robust - Make UK forecast growth of 3.3% for the manufacturing sector in 2022.



Those in manufacturing jobs have been significantly impacted by the pressures felt across this vital sector thanks to the factors described here. However, the resilience shown by such an optimistic outlook means that the future looks much brighter going forward. DSJ Global is a specialist in end-to-end supply chain hiring with a wealth of experience when it comes to manufacturing jobs. The firm was established in 2004 and has expertise across all key areas of end-to-end supply chain, from hiring for procurement and logistics to technical operations roles. Working with a broad spectrum of organisations, from start-ups to internationally renowned brands, has meant that DSJ Global has the networks and the reach to make the right connections happen when it comes to helping talented people to take a career-defining next step. The firm has also nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that there are options for every hiring need.



Manufacturing jobs are an international sector and DSJ Global is the ideal recruitment partner for both companies and candidates looking for cross-border recruitment expertise. The team in the UK has extensive nationwide reach - including to major cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham - and is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the way the firm has expanded has been the approach taken to internal recruitment. DSJ Global invests heavily in its own people, from ensuring that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to providing best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to manufacturing jobs, there are many different roles available via the firm today, including Strategic Sourcing Manager, Strategic Buyer, Head of Logistics, Head of Quality and Operational Excellence Team Lead (m/w/d).



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.