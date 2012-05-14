UK Marine Insurance 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- This report contains an overview of the total size and profitability of the UK marine insurance market. It provides analysis of trends in premium rates, distribution, and claims as well as a discussion of the current issues affecting the market. The final section analyzes the key drivers that will affect each of these markets going forward while providing a forecast up to 2015.
Scope
- Data on the size, structure and profitability of the marine insurance market in the UK.
- Analysis of the drivers of claims and costs as well as an exploration of growth areas in the future.
- A discussion of the main factors affecting the marine market in the future along with forecasts of market size to 2015.
Highlights
There has been a continued increase in the number of UK-owned and flagged vessels as ships ordered before the recession are completed. These ships have contributed to a worldwide glut of shipping and have given underwriters a growing market to write.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The main challenge affecting the UK cargo industry is the impact of the recession on cargo levels. As consumers and firms import and export less, the volume of cargo to and from the UK falls. As the number of risks to insure falls, insurers have to compete for ever scarcer risks.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key drivers and challenges within the UK marine market in 2011?
- What are your competitors doing and what are the drivers of growth in the market?
- Where market will growth come from and how will economic and claims trends will impact the sector?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Non-Life Insurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Monthly Insurance Deals Round-up-March 2012
- Monthly Insurance Deals Roundup - February 2012
- Monthly Insurance Deals Roundup - January 2012
- Trend and Opportunities in the Brazilian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Non-Life Insurance in Argentina, Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South Korean Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile