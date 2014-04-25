UK Mechanical and Electrical Contracting Indsutry April 2014 : Researchmoz

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Market Size and Trends



Chapter summary

Market size

Figure 7: M&E market in Great Britain, 2009-13

Figure 8: M&E contracting output in Great Britain, 2009-13

Market segmentation and trends

Figure 9: Segmentation of M&E contracting in Great Britain, by type, 2009-13



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Mechanical contracting

Figure 10: Mechanical contracting output in Great Britain, 2009-13

Figure 11: Analysis of mechanical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2009-13

Figure 12: Segmentation of mechanical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2009-13

Figure 13: Segmentation of mechanical contracting output for new construction projects in Great Britain, by type, 2009-13

Figure 14: Segmentation of mechanical contracting output for repairand maintenance projects in Great Britain, by type, 2009-13

Electrical contracting

Overview

Figure 15: Electrical contracting output in Great Britain, 2009-13

Figure 16: Electrical contractor market in Great Britain, 2009-13

Figure 17: Analysis of electrical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2009-13

Figure 18: Segmentation of electrical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2009-13

Figure 19: Segmentation of electrical contracting output for new construction projects in Great Britain, by type, 2009-13

Figure 20: Segmentation of new construction electrical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2009-13

Figure 21: Segmentation of electrical contracting output for repair and maintenance projects in Great Britain, by type, 2009-13

Figure 22: Segmentation of electrical contracting output for repair and maintenance in Great Britain, by type of work, 2009-13

Seasonality of output

Figure 23: Seasonality of private housing output, 2009-13

Figure 24: Seasonality of public housing output, 2009-13

Figure 25: Seasonality of public non-residential construction output, 2009-13

Figure 26: Seasonality of private industrial construction output, 2009-13

Figure 27: Seasonality of private commercial construction output, 2009-13

Figure 28: Seasonality of public housing repair amd maintenance output, 2009-13

Figure 29: Seasonality of private housing repair and maintenance output, 2009-13

Regional sales

Figure 30: Regional private housing construction output, 2009-13

Figure 31: Regional public housing construction output, 2009-13

Figure 32: Regional public non-residential construction output, 2009-13

Figure 33: Regional private industrial construction output, 2009-13

Figure 34: Regional private commercial construction output, 2009-13

Figure 35: Regional housing repair and maintenance output, 2009-13



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Construction Market Background



Chapter summary

Housing

Figure 36: Analysis of the composition of the housing construction market in Great Britain, 2009-13

Figure 37: Analysis of private housing construction output in Great Britain, 2009-13

Figure 38: Private new housing starts and completions in the UK, 2010-13

Figure 39: Analysis of new public housing construction output in Great Britain, 2009-13

Figure 40: Public housing starts and completions in the UK, 2010-13

Figure 41: Forecast private housing output in Great Britain, 2014-18

Figure 42: Forecast public housing output in Great Britain, 2014-18



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