UK Models Agency Clients Learn How Supermodels Stay Healthy and Happy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- There are certainly plenty of benefits to looking after your health through exercise and a healthy diet; it boosts your immune system and improves the condition of your nails, hair and skin. However, despite all of the rewards, sometimes it can still be a challenge to motivate yourself. Recently, a number of top supermodels, including Miranda Kerr and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, spoke to Vogue and shared their secrets on how they incorporate healthy habits into their busy lifestyles.



Lily Cole prefers to avoid sugar, dairy and wheat, but is not too strict with herself, and enjoys a treat, in the form of a dessert, every now and then. Miranda Kerr has a similar attitude towards her diet; she told Vogue that she drinks plenty of water throughout the day, and tries to stick to an organic diet, where possible. UK Models London clients also read that Kerr leads a very active lifestyle; in her younger years, she loved gymnastics but nowadays she prefers yoga to keep her figure looking toned and trim. Rosie Huntington Whiteley also enjoys organic food, and does her best to opt for low carbohydrate dishes whenever she can. She also avoids refined sugar and any fad diets.



UK Models male clientele always talk about how great Doutzen Kroes looks; her svelte silhouette is down to eating organic food, and exercising several times a week. Kroes told Vogue that it was her mother who taught her to eat properly; she had a vegetable garden at home and cooked most of the family's meals using the food grown there. Whilst Kroes admits that she doesn't eat quite as healthily when she's travelling for work, she always gets back on track the moment she returns home.



Frida Gustavsson is another favourite of many UK Models London clients; she maintains her figure by doing a mixture of pilates and yoga. In addition to this, she loves to eat fresh seafood, along with cauliflower mash and oven roasted vegetables. Like Frida, Codie Young also likes to eat lots of fish, along with plenty of fruit and vegetables. UK Models Manchester clients read that Codie also loves to incorporate exercise into her daily activities; rather than taking the train or taxies to auditions and casting calls, she prefers to walk to them. Lastly, Codie told Vogue that she always makes sure that she gets enough sleep - at least eight hours a night.



About UKmodelshop

The world's most famous supermodels share a few secrets on staying healthy, toned and slim. They say that things like daily exercise, plenty of water and organic food are all crucial elements of living a healthy lifestyle.



Company: UKmodelshop

Website: http://www.ukmodels.org.uk

Location: London

Contact: Paul Jerome / pauljerome6@gmail.com